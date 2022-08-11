Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
New Covid-19 Cases Below 900 In Tamil Nadu

A total of 24,912 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,84,50,318 so far, said the bulletin.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 9:55 pm

New Covid-19 cases dropped below 900 in Tamil Nadu as 892 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 35,56,430 till date, the Health Department said on Thursday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 as there were no fresh fatalities, a bulletin said here.

Recoveries eclipsed the new cases with 1,190 people getting recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,10,109 overall, leaving 8,288 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most of the fresh cases with 178 while Coimbatore which reported 98 new cases on Wednesday reported 101 infections today. Ramanathapuram reported nil fresh cases in the last 24 hours while the active cases in that district was 12.

The State capital - Chennai - saw 3,073 active infections and 7,85,332 cases overall. A total of 24,912 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,84,50,318 so far, said the bulletin.

-With PTI Input

