'Mere Kashi Ke Baccho Ko Nashedi...': PM Modi Shocked At Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At UP's Youth

What did Rahul Gandhi say in UP?

When Rahul Gandhi spoke at a gathering in Amethi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it passed through his previous constituency, he highlighted the problem of joblessness.

During his speech, Gandhi stated, "You (the youth of the country) have no work. You are only waving posters seeking employment (he showed one such poster held by a worker standing beside him)."

Further going into the controversial statement, he said, "I saw in Varanasi that young men were lying on the road drunk. This is UP's future -- drinking and dancing on the road at night."

Gandhi also poked into the recent consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, he said, "On the other hand, there is Ram Mandir. You will see Ambani, Adani there but not a backward, not a Dalit. Why? Because that is not your place. Your place is on the street begging for jobs. Their work is to count money."