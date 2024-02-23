'Mere Kashi Ke Baccho Ko Nashedi...': PM Modi Shocked At Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At UP's Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at hearing the word 'nashedi' used to refer to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi mentioned that a member of the Congress family referred to UP's youth as 'nashedi'."
Condemning the Congress leader's comments on the youth if UP, PM Modi said, "They have spent two decades abusing Modi, and now they (Congress) are venting out their frustration on the youth of UP."
While addressing an audience in Varanasi on Friday to launch developmental projects in the state, PM Modi targetted the opposition and the language used against the youth by Gandhi recently during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
PM Modi stated, "The 'yuvraj' of Congress' 'shahi-parivar' has called the youth of Kashi and UP 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this?"
He continued to say, "Those who are not in their sense are calling youth of UP and my Kashi drunkards."
Further talking about the youth of the state and vote bank of the opposition, PM Modi said, "A person who belongs to a dynasty is always threatened by the common youth force. They only like those who always praise them. And now they have another reason to not like Uttar Pradesh after Ram Mandir's inauguration. They do not like the new face of Kashi and Ayodhya. I did not know Congress had so much hatred towards Lord Ram. They can't see or think beyond their family and vote bank."
Calling out the recent deception of several parties from INDIA bloc who joined the NDA, he said that these parties come together before every election and then abuse each other and end up being deserted.
“But they do not know that this time they will have to struggle to save even their deposits. UP has also decided to give all seats to NDA. The third term of Modi will be the strongest one in which India will see a new horizon in all aspects. India will become the third largest economy in the next five years," PM Modi reportedly said.
What did Rahul Gandhi say in UP?
When Rahul Gandhi spoke at a gathering in Amethi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it passed through his previous constituency, he highlighted the problem of joblessness.
During his speech, Gandhi stated, "You (the youth of the country) have no work. You are only waving posters seeking employment (he showed one such poster held by a worker standing beside him)."
Further going into the controversial statement, he said, "I saw in Varanasi that young men were lying on the road drunk. This is UP's future -- drinking and dancing on the road at night."
Gandhi also poked into the recent consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, he said, "On the other hand, there is Ram Mandir. You will see Ambani, Adani there but not a backward, not a Dalit. Why? Because that is not your place. Your place is on the street begging for jobs. Their work is to count money."
Rahul Gandhi then asked a reporter about the caste of the owner of his company, whether they were from the OBC or Dalit community.
He further aimed at PM Modi and told the reporter, “His owner is a billionaire and will never publish news about Dalit, unemployment. Paper leak, price rise, unemployment are your future.”