Magistrate To Decide On Sending Rape Case Against AIIMS Doc For Trial To Sessions Court

A court here will consider on March 14 whether to commit to the sessions court for trial the case of a doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore was hearing the case against Dr Deepak Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery, against whom Delhi Police had registered a case under penal provisions of rape, unnatural offences, causing miscarriage without woman’s consent and criminal intimidation.

“Copy of chargesheet is supplied to the accused. Be put up for scrutiny of documents and consideration on committal proceedings on March 14,” the magistrate said in an order dated February 26.