Vikmotsav 2024 is going to be organized in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. In which from March 1 to April 9, various arts ranging from folk songs to classical music and from the country and the world will be showcased for about one and a quarter months. In this event, many performances will be given by famous artists from across the country. This grand event will be inaugurated by CM Mohan Yadav.
Events to be held here
Most of the events to be organized under Vikramotsav 2024 will be organized at different places in Ujjain city including Kalidas Academy Complex of Ujjain, Triveni Museum, Polytechnic Ground, Vikram Kirti Temple, Ghanta Ghar, Kshipra Beach. So that this festival can be enjoyed all over Ujjain.
Establishment of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock
Under Vikramotsav 2024, Vikramaditya Vedic Clock is being established in Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal. This establishment will be done on March 1 with the cooperation of Municipal Corporation, Acharya Varahamihir Vidisha and District Administration Ujjain. This clock is the reestablishment of the most authentic and traditional method of Indian time calculation.
Vikramotsav 2024 will begin on March 1 at 10.30 am at Kalidas Academy, Ujjain.
Anadi Parv will be organized from March 1 to March 9. During this period, presentation of bhajans will also be given by Pandit Kanhaiya Mittal.
On March 7, a Durga dance drama will be presented by famous actress Hema Malini. All India Kavi Sammelan will be organized on 10th March.
Shri Krishna Leela, devotional singing, Dandiya Raas, flute playing, conch blowing and dance will be organized from 11 to 17 March under Vikramotsav 2024.
National Science Conference, Mahadev Shilpa Art and International Festival of Mythological Films will be organized from March 18.
Ved Antakshari, Daivagya Samman Samaroh, International History Conference, All India Kavi Sammelan on 8th April and Seminar on 9th April will be organized from 7th April.
On April 9, 25 lakh lamps will be lit on the Kshipra bank of Ujjain under Surya worship and Mahakal Shiva Jyotiarpanam.
Under Vikramotsav 2024, there will be Kathak dance, tabla playing, songs, music and other programs at Kalidas Academy every day from 7 pm from March 18 to April 9.
From March 1 to March 12, there will be discussions on different topics every day at Vikram University, Ujjain.