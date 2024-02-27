Vikmotsav 2024 is going to be organized in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. In which from March 1 to April 9, various arts ranging from folk songs to classical music and from the country and the world will be showcased for about one and a quarter months. In this event, many performances will be given by famous artists from across the country. This grand event will be inaugurated by CM Mohan Yadav.

Events to be held here

Most of the events to be organized under Vikramotsav 2024 will be organized at different places in Ujjain city including Kalidas Academy Complex of Ujjain, Triveni Museum, Polytechnic Ground, Vikram Kirti Temple, Ghanta Ghar, Kshipra Beach. So that this festival can be enjoyed all over Ujjain.

Establishment of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock

Under Vikramotsav 2024, Vikramaditya Vedic Clock is being established in Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal. This establishment will be done on March 1 with the cooperation of Municipal Corporation, Acharya Varahamihir Vidisha and District Administration Ujjain. This clock is the reestablishment of the most authentic and traditional method of Indian time calculation.