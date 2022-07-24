Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Light Rains In Some Parts Of City

Delhi on Sunday witnessed rains in some parts with the mercury settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Light Rains Expected In Delhi, May Clear Smog: Met Office

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 2:46 pm

There was rainfall in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area and east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, while Shahdara and a few other parts experienced some drizzle, it said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 79 percent, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature reached 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius.

(Inputs from PTI)

