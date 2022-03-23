Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Kerala Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Tourists

The WhatsApp Chatbot would act as a virtual travel assistant of tourists to ask and get complete information for hassle-free travel experience.

Representational Image: Whatsapp

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 7:32 pm

Kerala Tourism on Wednesday launched 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot 'Maya' to enable tourists get information and updates on tourism eco system in the State by sending a 'Hi' to the WhatsApp no: 7510512345 or by scanning the QR code.

Launching the service here, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Maya would act as a virtual travel assistant of tourists to ask and get complete information for hassle-free travel experience.

"The chatbot service, which leverages the potential of technology for tourism development, will help attract more tourists to Kerala. The tourists can easily access a whole lot of information regarding the prime attractions in each place, our cultural diversity, culinary traditions of different regions and the routes and means for transport to reach various places," said the Minister.

Maya would assist tourists to also know about experience-oriented locations, never-miss spots, historical places, eco-tourism, arts and culture hubs, festivals, local food, visa information, COVID-19 protocol, weather update, and provides links to the official Kerala Tourism social media pages, said a press release from Kerala Tourism. 

