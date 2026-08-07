Kerala Home Dept Cancels Letter Linked To Jailed BJP Councillor's Six-Month Leave Plea

The Kerala Home Department has cancelled a communication that was relied upon to facilitate six months' leave for jailed BJP councillor R Sugathan, according to an official order Sugathan, a councillor from the Vazhottukonam ward of the BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, is currently lodged in the Central Prison and Correctional Home at Viyyur in Thrissur under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).