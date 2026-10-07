Hospitalization update: Roopi Soren, mother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, is receiving critical medical care at a Ranchi hospital.
Health complications: She was admitted following severe breathing difficulties and chest infection symptoms.
Medical supervision: A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition while she remains on ventilator support.
Roopi Soren, the mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is on ventilator support in a hospital here and her health condition remained critical, an official said.
She was admitted to hospital on September 18 with breathing difficulty.
“Roopi Soren remains critical with multiple complications. She was put on ventilator support on Wednesday,” Director of Hill View Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Nitesh Priya, told PTI.
Priya said that a team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health condition of Roopi Soren, the wife of former CM and veteran tribal leader, late Shibu Soren.