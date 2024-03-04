National

Jaipur Advocate Commits Suicide In Hotel Swimming Pool After Thrashing Wife

Dhoop Singh Poonia (54) had badly beaten his wife over some issue on March 1 had reached Chitrakoot Police Station saying that he had murdered his wife, they said.

An advocate allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a swimming pool of a hotel here, police said on Monday.

Dhoop Singh Poonia (54) had badly beaten his wife over some issue on March 1 had reached Chitrakoot Police Station saying that he had murdered his wife, they said.

During enquiry, police found that his wife was admitted to a hospital in an injured condition. Following this, Poonia was detained but later released, police said.

On Sunday, he went to a hotel and committed suicide by jumping into the swimming pool there, they said, adding that the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, it is suspected that Poonia took the extreme step probably under guilt of thrashing his wife.

The matter is being investigated further, they said.

