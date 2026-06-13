Growing Obesity Burden Driving Up Indian's 'Cardiac Age', Warn Doctors

Dr Anil Gurtoo, Head of Dept of Medicine at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research said, "While the Calendar displays one age, the heart may reveal another age. So, while we may be 40 years old by the calendar, our heart may have crossed 60 years." This unsettling paradox of the young-old and the thin-fat is becoming all too common, as the silent epidemic of visceral obesity sweeps across South Asia, he said.