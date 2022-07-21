Eight New Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,348 on Thursday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Two new patients have travel history, while six fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

The Union territory now has 58 active cases, while 10,161 people have recovered from the disease so far, including nine in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.61 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.42 lakh people.

