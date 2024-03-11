Congress Leader Moves SC To Restrain Centre From Appointing EC Officers

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has filed a petition citing a 2023 judgment to restrain the government from appointing new Election Commissioners. The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will consider submission for early listing of the petition. “Send an email. We will see,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Vikas Sigh and advocate Varun Thakur, appearing for the Congress leader Jaya Thakur. The local Congress leader has challenged the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023.

According to the new law on appointment of CEC and ECs, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two union secretaries will shortlist five names.

