Column | When The Mandate Ends Before The Verdict

A necessary corollary is the question of consequences. If the 2023 Act is eventually held unconstitutional, what follows for decisions taken in the meantime by Election Commissioners appointed under it? The Supreme Court has recognised the de facto doctrine, under which acts performed by a public officer acting under colour of authority may remain valid even where the appointment itself is subsequently found defective. Its application here would, of course, depend upon the eventual judgement and the nature of the invalidity. But the longer the challenge remains undecided, the larger the body of completed action that the Court may eventually have to confront.