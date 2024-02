"My son was manhandled at the police station and my land was forcibly taken from me. If Eknath Shinde continues as Maharashtra Chief Minister, all we will see is the rise of criminals. He has made a good person like me a criminal today," Ganpat Gaikwad was heard saying in an audio clip released ahead of his arrest.

He has alleged that his son was being "beaten up" at the police station and in reaction he had shot at Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad.