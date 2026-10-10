BJP Leader's Daughter Says She Was Detained 'For Sitting In The Park'

Yashaswinee Raje Singh said police detained her near Bangla Sahib while sitting.
The former BJP MLA’s daughter said she was held at Keshav Puram.
Around 1,000 protesters were detained across Delhi, PTI reported, citing unnamed sources.
Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh, said she was detained near Bangla Sahib in Delhi on Saturday as demonstrators sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Singh said police took her to Keshav Puram police station. Her detention was among several reported across the capital during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.
“Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” Yashaswinee Raje Singh wrote on X.
Police detained around 1,000 protesters across Delhi, PTI reported, citing sources. More than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, with barricades and spike strips installed to restrict movement around key locations.
Who Is Yashaswinee Raje Singh?
Singh’s father, Vikram Singh, previously represented Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sadar constituency as a BJP MLA.
She became known for supporting the June–July student demonstrations over alleged examination paper leaks. Those protests sought the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Singh actively backed the CJP campaign.
CJP Leaders, Kejriwal And Other Leaders Detained
The CJP’s senior leadership was detained before reaching the protest venue. Founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, along with co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was taken into custody inside the aircraft after landing at Delhi airport on Saturday.
Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee were also reported to have been detained.
The CPI(M)’s Kerala unit said on X that police detained several of its leaders upon their arrival at Jantar Mantar. Those named included MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan, KK Shailaja, John Brittas, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi.
AISA activist Neha Bora said in a separate post on X that she was in detention and urged supporters to gather at the Safdarjung Airport flyover.
She asked those able to reach the location to join the gathering, while calling on people intercepted elsewhere to sit down and remain where they had been stopped.
Journalists Also Detained
Police action also affected journalists documenting the protests. Several reporters from independent media organisations and digital news platforms were detained while covering the demonstrations, Outlook reported.
Journalists on the ground said they were placed on police buses despite showing their press cards. The detentions were reported as police restricted demonstrations across the capital.