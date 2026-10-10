Bjp leaders daughter says she was detained for sitting in the park

BJP Leader's Daughter Says She Was Detained 'For Sitting In The Park'

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 10 October 2026 5:04 pm

The CJP’s senior leadership was detained before reaching the protest venue. Founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, along with co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was taken into custody inside the aircraft after landing at Delhi airport on Saturday

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 10 October 2026 5:04 pm

Yashaswinee Raje Singh is daughter of Vikram Singh, previously represented Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sadar constituency as a BJP MLA. Photo: X