Answer Finds Way Into Maha Std 12th English Question Paper

An official of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conceded that there was a printing error, and said necessary decision would be taken in the students' interest. 

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 8:44 am

A part of model answer was found printed in place of a question in the question paper of English of the standard 12th  Maharashtra state board examination on Tuesday.

Generally in such cases, marks assigned for the question are given to the students, she said.

Board exams for Class 12th (Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC)  began on Tuesday.  Over 14 lakh students have registered for the exam, being conducted at  3,195 centres across Maharashtra.

