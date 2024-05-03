National

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Delhi Police Arrests Cong Member Arun Reddy

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said.

Amit Shah
Delhi Police arrested a Congress member for circulating Amit Shah's deep fake video Photo: PTI
The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said here.

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

