AAP And Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal For Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, And Haryana: Sources

For Delhi, where the AAP is in power, the agreement entails the AAP contesting four seats and the Congress three. Similar deals have been reported for Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and Haryana, all currently ruled by the BJP.

In Gujarat, the AAP is set to contest two seats currently held by BJP candidates, reflecting a strategic move by the opposition bloc. The Congress, which faced a decline in performance in recent elections, is also aiming to strengthen its position, NDTV Quoted.