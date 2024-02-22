AAP And Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal For Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, And Haryana: Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are reportedly in talks to share seats in several states for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Sources suggest that an agreement has been reached for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and possibly Haryana. Congress sources indicate that while some details are pending, alliances are crucial to thwart the BJP from securing a third term, as reported by NDTV.
For Delhi, where the AAP is in power, the agreement entails the AAP contesting four seats and the Congress three. Similar deals have been reported for Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and Haryana, all currently ruled by the BJP.
In Gujarat, the AAP is set to contest two seats currently held by BJP candidates, reflecting a strategic move by the opposition bloc. The Congress, which faced a decline in performance in recent elections, is also aiming to strengthen its position, NDTV Quoted.
Chandigarh's lone Lok Sabha seat, currently held by the BJP's Kirron Kher, is expected to be contested by the Congress as part of the agreement. The AAP had earlier considered vying for this seat, but the final decision seems to favor the Congress.
In Haryana, the AAP is anticipated to contest one seat, although uncertainties exist due to the BJP's strong performance in the previous general election.
In Goa, the AAP's initial candidate for South Goa, Venzy Viegas, is set to withdraw, allowing the Congress to field its candidate. The distribution of seats for North Goa, held by the BJP, remains undecided, as reported by NDTV.
Despite these agreements, no deal has been struck in Punjab, where the AAP is set to contest all 13 seats, marking a departure from the seat-sharing pattern seen in other states.
The bloc, known as INDIA, established last year to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, has faced challenges with the exit of key members.