A City In Constant Transition

Ibn Battutah (1304-1368), the Muslim scholar and traveller from Morocco, visited Barcelore (Basrur) and Fakanur (Barkuru) in January 1335 and came to Mangalore. Battutah describes his Mangalore visit as: “Three days after leaving Fakanur, we reached Manjarur (Mangalore), a large town on the largest inlet in the land of Mulaibar. This is the town at which most of the merchants from Fars (Persia) and Al-Yaman disembark, and pepper and ginger are exceedingly abundant there. The sultan of Manjarur is one of the principal rulers in that land, and his name is Rama Daw. There is a colony of about four thousand Muslims there, living in a suburb alongside the town. Warfare frequently breaks out between them and the town people, but the sultan makes peace between them on account of his need for the merchants.”