Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

40 Lakh Cancer Cases, 22.54 Lakh Deaths Reported In India In 3 years: Govt

As many as 7,70,230 people lost their lives due to cancer in 2020; 7,51,517 in 2019; and 7,33,139 people in 2018.

40 Lakh Cancer Cases, 22.54 Lakh Deaths Reported In India In 3 years: Govt
Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 7:23 pm

More than 40 lakh cancer cases were reported and 22.54 lakh people died of the disease in the country between 2018 and 2020, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 13,92,179 cancer cases were reported in 2020; 13,58,415 in 2019; and 13,25,232 cases in 2018.

As many as 7,70,230 people lost their lives due to cancer in 2020; 7,51,517 in 2019; and 7,33,139 people in 2018, he said in reply to a written question. The minister said that cancer is a multifactorial disease, the risk factors of which include ageing population, sedentary lifestyle, use of tobacco products, alcohol, unhealthy diet and air pollution.

He said that screening of common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (HWC). Mandaviya said the preventive aspect of cancer is strengthened by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level.

Related stories

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid-19| Over Two Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

"There is focus on oncology in its various aspects in case of 22 new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY)," he said. The minister said the treatment of cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). "Financial assistance is provided to patients belonging to families living below poverty line, suffering from major life-threatening diseases including cancer under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi and Health Minister's Discretionary Grant (HMDG)," he said.

The minister said the financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs 1,25,000 is provided under HMDG to defray a part of the treatment cost and the maximum financial assistance provided under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi is Rs 15 lakh. Mandaviya said he has a fund of Rs 20 lakh under HMDG in a year but he has not given any money yet. Speaker Om Birla then said that the MPs came to know about HMDG only now and there is a suggestion from them that the minister should more frequently utilise it.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Mansukh Mandaviya Lok Sabha Cancer Chronic Diseases Union Health Ministry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

2 More Dead In Gurugram Building Collapse, Construction Company's MD Booked

Kashmir: Cop Killed, 4 Injured In Bandipora Militant Attack

Mamata Convenes Meeting Of TMC Top Brass Amid Growing Internal Strife

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail