Pakistan’s electorate has given a resounding answer to the country’s all-powerful military by voting for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the single-largest party in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Army with the help of a compliant judiciary, an obliging Election Commission, and a caretaker government pulled out all the tricks in the bag to ensure that PTI supporters were frightened into submission and didn’t come out to vote, but the tactics and the cases filed against Khan have backfired. They failed to cower the electorate.