Nepal Floods: 320 Indians Missing, 400 Stranded; India Sends Aid

Jaiswal said India has offered to provide Bailey bridges to Nepal, along with technical teams, to help restore road connectivity in the flood-affected regions at the earliest. "We have also made a specific offer to the Nepal authorities to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment that can help in ongoing search and rescue operations and bring relief assistance to people impacted by the tragedy," he said. "We await a response from the government of Nepal on this front. We stand ready to offer any assistance that the Nepal authorities might require."