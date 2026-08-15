Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon Kills Seven, Including Three Children

The strike targeted a home on the outskirts of Ansar, with paramedics continuing to search through the rubble, according to the state-run National News Agency. Lebanon’s Health Ministry later said seven people were killed and two wounded, revising an earlier NNA report that three people had been wounded. According to AP, the strike came after Israel and the Lebanese government announced a framework agreement on June 26, under which Israeli forces would withdraw from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah.