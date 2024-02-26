Best CBD Gummies In The UK For Sleep, Pain, Anxiety, And More

As the popularity of CBD continues to soar, CBD gummies have emerged as a delightful and effective way to harness its benefits. Offering a tasty twist to wellness, these gummies are gaining traction as a natural remedy for chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and everyday stress. This guide shares researched options to present the best CBD gummies available in the UK. Discover a delicious and convenient approach to incorporating the power of CBD into your daily routine for improved well-being.
Best CBD Gummies of 2024
JustCBD - CBD Gummies 1000 mg Jar - Best Overall
CBDfx - Mixed Berry CBD Gummies 1500mg - Most Potent
Simply CBD - CBD Gummies (25mg Per Gummy) - Best for New Users
Orange County CBD - CBD Gummy Bears - Best Vegan CBD Gummies
CBDology - 10mg Vegan CBD Gummy Bears (30 Pack) - Best Flavoured
1. JustCBD - CBD Gummies 1000 mg Jar - Best Overall
Key Features
Up to 3000 mg of CBD
Best for newbies and seasoned users
THC-free
Rating - 9.8/10
It's a testament to their commitment to quality, potency, and customer support. They are potent without being overwhelming, offer top quality without breaking the bank, and have a return policy that covers you if you're unsatisfied. Now let's be honest - nobody's ever got all their ducks in a line, but these guys come pretty close.
Brand Description
JustCBD was founded to make quality CBD products easily available, and they've done a decent job. They've partnered with some of Wisconsin's finest hemp farms to bring their customers the best quality gummies. One of their top-selling products is these brilliant multi-purpose CBD gummies.
Brand Reputation
JustCBD is a well-known brand in the CBD world and has been reviewed by numerous websites like Healthline, Shopping CBD, CBD Oracle, and more. The key points here are their commitment to quality, transparency, and customer service.
Pros
Quality product
Great customer service
Transparent return policy
Potent without being overwhelming
Cons
The flavour can be overwhelming
Flavours
These gummies are available in different variants like Gummy Worms, Rings, Gummy Bears, and each variant comes with a different flavour like Apple, Blueberry, and Peach.
Formulas
They use the right amount of CBD oil and other ingredients to make these things work. But rest assured, it's all about quality, not just a load of mumbo-jumbo.
Manufacturing Methods
When making something as important as these CBD gummies, you can't just go about it willy-nilly. That's why these blokes work with an ISO-certified facility. Top-tier quality controls and standards are strictly followed up. Every step of the way, it's all about keeping everything above board and in line with best industry practices.
3rd Party Lab Testing
Products are sent to labs for testing, making sure there isn't anything dodgy happening. And the results? They're open for everyone to see on their website.
Customer Reviews
Customers who've used these gummies are speaking about their experiences. There are 6,000 positive customer reviews on the website. One said, “I found these snakes a nice addition to the party pack as they are not sugar-coated. Nice to change now and again, but I recommend the party pack every time.”
General Disclaimer:
CBD gummies may have varying effects on individuals. Use responsibly and under dosage recommendations.
2. CBDfx (UK) - Mixed Berry CBD Gummies 1500mg- Most Potent
Key Features
50mg CBD per gummy
Infused with apple cider vinegar, turmeric, passion flower and more.
Vegan & gluten-free
Rating - 9.5/10
CBDfx earns a solid 9.5/10 rating for its exceptional qualities. The brand excels in product purity, ensuring its offerings are free from artificial colours, sweeteners, and animal-based ingredients. Their top-selling gummies boast a potent formula with 50mg of CBD per serving, delivering the calm vibes users seek. Furthermore, CBDfx shines in customer support, efficient shipping, and hassle-free returns, making the overall experience positive for consumers.
Brand Description
Established in 2014, CBDfx aims to provide high-quality CBD products. They collaborate with trusted hemp farms to source premium ingredients, ensuring the effectiveness of their offerings. The top-selling product is their original vegan CBD gummies, available in flavours like Strawberry, Pomegranate, Lemon, and natural hemp. The brand's commitment is evident in its transparent shipping and return policy, promising a smooth experience for customers.
Brand Reputation
CBDfx has garnered positive reviews on various online platforms. Notable websites like Healthline, Forbes, Medical News Today, and Greatist highlight the brand's commitment to purity, potency, and customer satisfaction. The reviews commend CBDfx's effective products and reliable service, contributing to its strong reputation in the CBD industry.
Pros
Purity in ingredients
Potent CBD formula
All natural flavours
Thick and delicious gummies
Cons
A little too strong for new users
Flavours
CBDfx offers its gummies in enticing Strawberry, Pomegranate, Lemon, and natural hemp flavours. This diverse range caters to different tastes, making the CBD experience enjoyable for all users.
Formulas
CBDfx's original vegan CBD gummies feature a potent formula with 50mg of CBD per serving. These tasty treats promise all the calming vibes without any compromise on quality. Importantly, the gummies are free from corn syrup, artificial colours or sweeteners and never include animal-based ingredients.
Manufacturing Methods
CBDfx collaborates with an ISO-certified facility, ensuring the highest quality standards in their manufacturing process. The brand follows good manufacturing practices to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of its products, reflecting its commitment to excellence.
3rd Party Lab Testing
CBDfx goes the extra mile by sending its products for third-party lab testing. This dedication to transparency ensures that customers can access detailed lab results, giving them confidence that they are using safe and reliable CBD products.
Customer Reviews
Real customer reviews on the CBDfx website attest to the effectiveness of their CBD gummies. Users praise the calming effects and the brand's commitment to quality, solidifying CBDfx's reputation as a trusted and reliable CBD provider. One customer said, “I have just started using the gummies. I think they are doing me good, but I will give them the thumbs up.”
3. Simply CBD (UK) - CBD Gummies (25mg Per Gummy)- Best for New Users
Key Features
25mg CBD per gummy
Each jar contains multiple flavours
30 gummies per jar
Rating - 9.4/10
Simply CBD earns a solid 9.4 out of 10 rating, and here's why. Their products boast exceptional purity, ensuring you get the most potent CBD experience. The brand's commitment to quality extends to its efficient shipping and hassle-free returns, reflecting a customer-centric approach. Their responsive customer support adds to the positive experience, making it easy for users to address concerns.
Brand Description
Established in 2010, Simply CBD's mission is to provide high-quality CBD products to enhance well-being. They collaborate with trusted hemp farms, ensuring a top-notch supply chain. Among their best-selling products are the flavorful CBD gummies in Lemon, Mango, Watermelon, and Apple. The brand prioritises customer satisfaction, offering a straightforward shipping and return policy.
Brand Reputation
Simply CBD has garnered positive reviews from reputable online sources. Websites like CBD Insider and Healthline praise the brand for its commitment to purity and potency. Customers appreciate the transparency and quality that Simply CBD consistently delivers.
Pros
Purity and potency
Efficient shipping
Hassle-free returns
Responsive customer support
Collaboration with trusted hemp farms
Cons
Limited flavour options
Flavours
Simply CBD delights taste buds with various flavours for their gummies, including Lemon, Mango, Watermelon, and Apple. However, you won’t find separate variants for each flavour. Instead, each jar contains all four flavoured gummies.
Formulas
Crafted with pure hemp oil, Simply CBD's sugar-coated gummies feature natural flavours to mask the hemp taste, creating an enjoyable chewing experience. Free from animal byproducts and gluten, they proudly stand as Vegan, Cruelty-Free, and 100% Natural.
Manufacturing Methods
Simply CBD partners with an ISO-certified facility renowned for its adherence to high manufacturing standards. Their methods prioritise quality, ensuring every product meets stringent criteria
3rd Party Lab Testing
Committed to transparency, Simply CBD sends its products for third-party lab testing. Customers can access detailed lab results, assuring the product's quality and purity.
Customer Reviews
Real customers rave about Simply CBD's gummies on the website. Positive feedback emphasises the delightful flavours, effectiveness, and the brand's dedication to quality. These reviews echo the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction. One customer said, “These gummies are great to enjoy on your travels. They provide the kick that your normal drops from the bottle give. Easy to carry and take.”
4. Orange County CBD - CBD Gummy Bears - Best Vegan CBD Gummies
Key Features
0% THC
Available in 6 strength variations
Broad-spectrum CBD formula
Rating - 9.2/10
Orange County CBD earns an impressive rating of 9.2/10 for various reasons. First and foremost, their commitment to product purity stands out. Their CBD products are crafted with high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD, ensuring a potent and effective experience. The brand takes pride in using 100% organic ingredients, maintaining a dedication to natural goodness.
Brand Description
Founded with a mission to provide premium CBD products, Orange County CBD has been making waves since its establishment. Collaborating with top-tier hemp farms, the brand ensures the highest quality in its offerings. Their flagship product, CBD gummies, is a fan favourite and is available in delightful flavours such as apple, lemon, orange, raspberry, and sour cherry.
Brand Reputation
Orange County CBD has garnered positive reviews from reputable websites like Thing Testing, OPUMO, Misteliquid, and more. These platforms applaud the brand's commitment to product quality, customer satisfaction, and transparency. Positive feedback highlights the brand's dedication to excellence.
Pros
High product purity with 100% organic ingredients
Potent and effective broad-spectrum CBD
Zero THC levels
Vegan-friendly
Cons
Extremely strong, might not be suitable for new users
Flavours
Orange County CBD's CBD gummies come in various delightful flavours, including Apple, Lemon, Orange, Raspberry, and Sour Cherry.
Formulas
The brand's CBD gummies are 100% organic, infused with high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD and natural flavours. The base of these gummies is pure CBD oil, and the natural flavours effectively mask the taste and smell of hemp.
Manufacturing Methods
Orange County CBD utilises a cutting-edge extraction method and collaborates with an ISO-certified facility. Their commitment to quality manufacturing practices ensures the creation of premium CBD products.
3rd-Party Lab Testing
Orange County CBD sends its products for third-party lab testing to further ensure product quality. Customers can access the lab results, contributing to the brand's transparency and reliability.
Customer Reviews
Real customer reviews on the Orange County CBD website echo the positive sentiment, emphasizing the effectiveness of CBD oil and overall satisfaction with the brand's products. One customer said, “OC are the best-tasting gummies I’ve tried, and the bears are the best of OC.”
5. CBDology - 10mg Vegan CBD Gummy Bears (30 Pack) - Best Flavoured
Key Features
10mg CBD per gummy
Natural flavours
Small bite size and juicy gummies
Rating - 9.1/10
First and foremost, their commitment to product purity is outstanding. The CBD products are sourced from high-quality hemp farms, ensuring a pure and potent formula. The potency of their products stands out, delivering the promised benefits effectively. Additionally, their shipping and returns process is seamless, providing a hassle-free experience for customers. The customer support is commendable, with a responsive team ready to assist. Overall, CBDology excels in delivering a reliable and top-notch CBD experience.
Brand Description
CBDology, founded in 2020, is driven by the aim to provide premium CBD products to enhance well-being. They collaborate with trusted hemp farms, ensuring a consistent and high-quality source. Their top-selling product is CBD oil, known for its effectiveness. The brand follows a customer-friendly shipping and return policy, prioritising customer satisfaction.
Brand Reputation
CBDology has garnered positive reviews on various online platforms like CBD Bible UK, The CBD Blog, Hello Subscriptions, and more. Well-respected websites praise the brand for its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The reviews highlight the effectiveness of their products and commendable customer service.
Pros
Vegan-friendly
No detectable THC
Suitable for new users
Available in two different strengths
Cons
Limited flavour options
Flavours
CBDology offers an array of delightful flavours in each bottle, including Strawberry, Peach, Lemon, and more. This ensures a tasty and enjoyable experience with every bite.
Formulas
The broad-spectrum gummies from CBDology are cruelty-free and contain no animal-origin products. Crafted with a clever blend of vegan-friendly ingredients, these gummies offer a satisfyingly chewy base for consumers seeking plant-based options.
Manufacturing Methods
CBDology employs an advanced extraction method, ensuring the purity and potency of its products. The company collaborates with an ISO-certified facility, adhering to stringent quality practices throughout manufacturing.
3rd-Party Lab Testing
CBDology prioritises transparency by sending its products for third-party lab testing. Customers can access the lab results, assuring the product's quality and safety.
Customer Reviews
Real customer reviews on the CBDology website speak highly of CBD oil. Users appreciate the effectiveness and reliability of the products, emphasising positive changes in their well-being. One customer said, “If you want to try the mildest effects of CBD without any nasty hemp taste, these gummies are the best.”
How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for 2024
Customer Reviews
We listened to what people in the UK had to say! Positive feedback from real customers helped us gauge the experience with CBD gummies. Their honest opinions guided our selection process.
Brand Reputation
We examined the reputation of each brand to ensure reliability. Brands with a solid track record for quality and customer satisfaction cut, ensuring you get the best CBD gummies in the UK.
3rd Party Lab Testing
We prioritised brands that send their products for third-party lab testing. This guarantees that what's on the label is what you're getting, ensuring quality and purity.
Potency
The strength of CBD matters! We considered gummies with optimal potency to ensure you get the desired effects, providing a wholesome CBD experience.
Price
We evaluated the value for money each brand offers. Our selection includes gummies that balance quality and affordability, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck in the UK.
What are the Benefits of CBD Gummies?
Anxiety Relief: Users often find a more relaxed and calm state with CBD.
Pain Management: CBD might help alleviate chronic and inflammatory pain.
Better Sleep: Many turn to CBD for improved sleep quality and insomnia relief.
Anti-Inflammatory: Valued for potential reduction in swelling and pain, especially in conditions like arthritis.
Sustained Relief: Gummies gradually release CBD, ensuring longer-lasting effects.
Disclaimer
Consult a healthcare professional before using CBD gummies, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking medications.
CBD Gummies Possible Side Effects
CBD gummies, while generally well-tolerated, can have side effects. These may include dry mouth, dizziness, diarrhoea, and changes in appetite or weight. Additionally, CBD can interact with certain medications, so consult a healthcare professional before use. Effects vary among individuals, so start with a low dose and monitor your body's response.
It is highly recommended to consult your physician before using hemp products to avoid complications.
CBD Gummies FAQs
Are CBD Gummies Legal in the UK?
Generally, CBD gummies are legal in the UK, but there might be local exceptions. It is better to check your local laws before using these gummies.
How long do CBD gummies take to start working?
On an empty stomach, effects can be felt within 30 minutes to 2 hours. However, it is recommended not to take these gummies on an empty stomach.
Are my CBD gummies safe for pets?
Consult a vet before giving CBD to pets, as human-safe doesn't always mean pet-safe. Generally, CBD gummies are unsafe for pets because of ingredients that your pets might not easily digest.
How many CBD gummies can you take each day?
This varies by gummy strength, purpose, and individual reactions. Start with a low dose and adjust. One gummy with a solid potency of 25-40mg is enough in a 24-hour window.
Can I overdose on CBD gummies?
Though CBD is generally safe, it is not recommended to overdose on these gummies. Excessive amounts might cause grogginess.
Summary
In short, we've sifted through numerous CBD gummies to identify the cream of the crop. Beyond flavour, we've evaluated the CBD source, extraction methods, and third-party testing. And these aren't just tasty treats; they also offer potential pain-relief benefits.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.