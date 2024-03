If getting the best value for your money is the most important factor when shopping for amanita products, Royals Amanita Mushroom Gummies are definitely worth a closer look.

These gummies combine 10 mg of active muscimol from wild-harvested amanita mushrooms with the company’s proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract. This extract is standardized to deliver 10 mg THC, 25 mg CBD, and a variety of trace cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant.

Royal also combines a blend of synergistic herbs and nutrients to make the muscimol even stronger. Additions include 5HTP, B vitamins, ashwagandha, blue lotus, and calea herb.

The best part is these gummies are 100% compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill in the United States.

All Royal products are backed by independent lab analysis, a money-back guarantee, and free shipping.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency: 10 mg/gummy

Dose: 1 gummy

Quantity Per Pack: 15 gummies

Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $0.17

→ Buy Royal CBD Amanita Mushroom Gummies Online

3. Elevate Mushroom Gummies (Low Potency, Good for Microdosing)

The Elevate mushroom gummies are the first Amanita edibles this brand has released. Elevate specializes in legal cannabinoids (such as delta 8 THC pre-rolls and HHC carts). However, with an outstanding reputation for quality, these muscimol gummies don't disappoint.

Each gummy contains 5 mg of muscimol extracted from wild-harvested Amanita muscaria mushrooms. No other potentiating ingredients are included in the formula, so they're not particularly psychoactive. However, consuming two to four gummies should induce a dreamlike state of consciousness.

These gummies are relatively cost-effective, and the low dose makes them ideal for beginners.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency: 5 mg/gummy

Dose: 2–4 gummies (one pack)

Quantity Per Pack: 4 gummies

Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $0.80

3. Koi MusciMind Amanita Gummies (Runner-Up, Decent Low-Potency Option)

The Koi MusciMind gummies contain 5 mg of muscimol (extracted from Amanita mushrooms) per gummy. They aren't as strong as some other legal shroom gummies on the market, but a well-formulated blend of potentiating ingredients elevates muscimol’s effects.

The Koi MusciMind gummies contain muscimol, lion's mane, hostilis bark, HCI-PEA, L-tryptophan, Rhodiola extract, and vitamins B12 and D3. This combination of ingredients makes for an effective gummy capable of inducing dreamlike effects if two or more are consumed.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Potency: 5 mg muscimol

Dose: 2–4 gummies

Quantity Per Pack: 10 gummies

Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $1.00

4. Eighty Six “Fun Guy” Amanita Gummies

The Eight Six Fun Guy gummies are a low-potency Amanita gummy that's relatively low-cost, making it an okay choice for beginners. Eighty Six claims that each gummy contains 50 mg of muscimol. However, the effects don't appear to correlate with this claim.

Regardless of our skepticism, these gummies appear to be a good option for microdoses and people looking to experiment with straight muscimol.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐

Potency: 50 mg muscimol (claimed)

Dose: 3–5 gummies

Quantity Per Pack: 10 gummies

5. Galaxy Treats Cherry Berry Gummies

The Galaxy Treats Cherry Berry gummies come in packs of 10 gummies and supposedly contain 750 mg of muscimol. However, the third-party lab data provided on the website tells another story. The extract used only contains around 0.21% muscimol — meaning these gummies are far weaker than advertised.

That said, they should work for dream enhancement, but users shouldn't expect any strong psychoactive effects during waking life.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐

Potency: 750 mg low-potency Amanita extract

Dose: 1 gummy

Quantity Per Pack: 10 gummies

6. Cosmyic HHC + Amanita Gummies

The HHC + Amanita gummies from Cosmyic combine muscimol with the legal THC homolog “HHC.”

Each gummy contains 3.5 mg of muscimol, which isn't particularly potent. However, with 50 mg of HHC per gummy, you can expect a high similar to that induced by THC. These aren't the best gummies for exploring the potential of Amanita muscaria, but they're good for unwinding after a long week's work.

Product Specifications:

Rating: ⭐⭐

Potency: 3.5 mg muscimol + 50 mg HHC

Dose: 1–2 gummies

Quantity Per Pack: 3 gummies

Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $2.19

Amanita muscaria: The Best Psilocybin Mushroom Alternative

All of the gummies above utilize extracts from Amanita muscaria mushrooms.

You probably recognize this shroom — its image is famous. It’s hard to miss these brightly colored mushrooms in the wild, but they’re even harder to miss in pop culture. You may have seen this shroom in the Alice in Wonderland books and films, Super Mario Bros., fantasy films and TV, or old-fashioned Christmas decorations.

Like psilocybin-producing mushrooms, Amanita muscaria is psychoactive. However, unlike psilocybin mushrooms, Amanita mushrooms are legal in most countries, making them the perfect candidate for legal psychedelic gummies.

They can't be eaten raw because they're toxic when unprepared. However, a simple heat treatment eliminates the toxic ibotenic acid and converts much of it to the psychoactive muscimol.

The effects of muscimol (the active ingredient in Amanita muscaria mushrooms) are different from psilocybin. Muscimol is more sedative and dreamlike, whereas psilocybin is more stimulative and hallucinogenic.

Amanita muscaria Effects

These are some of the common psychoactive effects of prepared Amanita muscaria mushrooms:

Altered perception of reality

Dissociation

Distorted sense of size

Distorted sense of time

Dreamlike states of consciousness

Light hallucinations

Potential for confusion or disorientation

Relaxation

Sedation

Visual & trippy dreams

Are Amanita muscaria Mushrooms Legal?

Yes. Amanita muscaria mushrooms and muscimol gummies are legal to sell, buy, and consume in most countries.

This mushroom is completely unrestricted in the United States (except for Louisiana), Canada, and most of Europe. However, it's illegal in Australia, Romania, Poland (for sale only), and the Netherlands.