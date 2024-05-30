Elections

PM Spoke About 'Mandir-Masjid', Divisive Issues 421 Times During Poll Campaigning: Kharge

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said Modi in his speeches of the last 15 days took the Congress's name 232 times, his own name 758 times. He didn't talk about unemployment even once, Kharge said