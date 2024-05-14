'Kashmir Needs A Huge Amnesty Programme For Everyone To Reclaim Their Lives': Waheed Para

A

WP: I think the alliance with the BJP didn’t work out due to multiple reasons. We thought the idea of the self-rule solution needed an endorsement from the Union of India even if you had a very right-wing government in power. But it is the constituency (the right-wing) in India that matters when it comes to resolving the real issues. We believed there was an opportunity to engage with ‘New India’ and a new government in New Delhi. It didn’t work because they ditched us. We had an Agenda of Alliance with the BJP, but then they left the government. We are not accountable for that. We, however, made an honest effort thinking this was a solution to many issues that were mentioned in the Agenda of Alliance. The PDP faced a huge setback on the ground because of our alliance with the BJP. Facing the people was a huge challenge. But PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been a consistent voice during the last five years on people’s issues in Kashmir, on the concerns of Muslims, trade-related problems and employment. She has paid a big price for it. Her party was fractured completely. Her mother was questioned. Her family’s passports, as well as hers, were denied. Her father’s grave was investigated. Her own house was taken over. A lot of things have happened to her and people are acknowledging it.