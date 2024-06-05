Election Results LIVE: After Meeting, NDA Leaders Formally Elect Modi As Alliance Head
After the meeting of the NDA constituents, the alliance party leaders have formally elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "alliance leader".
Election Results LIVE: After Meeting, NDA Allies To Meet President Murmu
After the NDA partners' meeting on Wednesday, the allies of the grouping will meet President Droupadi Murmu, reports cited sources as saying.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will discuss formation of government with the allies, they added.
Election Results LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Arrives At Kharge's Residence
Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin arrived at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for the INDIA bloc meeting.
Election Results LIVE: Will Decide Importance Of Results, Says Sitaram Yechury
Arriving for the INDIA bloc's meeting, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "First we will decide the importance of the results. We will consult with the alliance partners on how to move further... We have enough time. Let them (NDA) also try. So what if they (BJP) have come up as the single largest party?"
Election Results LIVE: Will Decide Our Strategy, Says Raghav Chadha
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "A meeting has been called at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. We will have a detailed discussion on the results of the Lok Sabha elections and we will decide our strategy as to how this alliance will move forward."
Election Results LIVE: JMM Leaders Kalpana, Champai Soren Arrive For INDIA Bloc Meeting
JMM MLA and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for the INDIA bloc meeting.
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren also arrived there and said, "After the General Elections, we will decide our strategy as an alliance... Let the meeting begin."
Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc's Meeting 'Pre-decided', Says CPI(M-L) Leader
CPI(Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, while arriving at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for the INDIA bloc meeting said, "We had decided on June 1 to meet today after the election results. This is a pre-decided meeting."
Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Leaders Begin Arriving At Kharge's Residence For Meet
INDIA bloc leaders have begun arrives at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for the Opposition grouping's meeting.
Kharge received Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran at his residence a while ago.
Election Results LIVE: Congress Workers Raise Slogan For Rahul Gandhi
Congress party workers raised slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi outside national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Share Increased From 14 To 35%, Says BJP's Chevella Winning Candidate
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP's winning candidate from Chevella, said, "I will see what central projects can be brought to my constituency...I will be accessible to the people...I will visit each and every village twice in my five-year tenure...The people of Telangana supported us...Supporters of the Congress party and BRS party voted for us...Our vote share increased from 14% to 35%."
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Golden Time For Odisha, Says Newly Elected BJP MLA
Actor and BJP's newly elected Korei MLA, Akash Dasnayak, said, "This is the victory of the people of Odisha... I give the credit of this victory to my mothers, sisters and young friends of Puri... This is their victory."
"Under the leadership of PM Modi, there is going to be a BJP government at the centre and in the state, there will be double development... This is a golden time for Odisha," he added.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi's Dreams Will Not Become Reality, Says Bihar BJP Leader
BJP leader Prem Kumar said, "A review will be done at the high level as to how the party got 9 seats less than expected in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will remain with us. Tejashwi Yadav's dreams will not become reality."
Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rajnath, Shah Leave Modi's Residence After NDA Meet
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were seen leaving Prime Minister Narendra's Modi residence after the conclusion of the NDA constituents' meeting.
Elections LIVE: President Murmu Orders Dissolution Of 17th Lok Sabha
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, President Droupadi Murmu has ordered dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc's Meeting Shortly
Leaders of Opposition bloc INDIA will be meeting shortly in Delhi to discuss their next course of action and analyse the Lok Sabha election results, in which the alliance performed better than expectations and exit poll predictions.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be attending the meeting and has landed in Delhi.
General Elections LIVE: NDA Holds Meet Day After Narrow Win
Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met on Wednesday, June 5, a day after it secured a majority, a reduced one, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, being seen as kingmakers, were also part of the meeting.
Election Results News LIVE: Congress Calls Fadnavis's Offer To Resign 'Drama'
The Congress on Wednesday said Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' offer to resign following the setback suffered by the BJP in the state in the Lok Sabha elections was only "drama".
Fadnavis is running an "unconstitutional government" and had publicly stated that he returned to power by breaking up two parties, said state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.
TamiL Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results: Annamalai Says 'Will Work Hard'
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who lost from Coimbatore in general elections 2024, said they "accept the mandate of the people, adding that while they did not get the expected seats, they are "happy to form the government for the third time."
"We expected to send MPs from Tamil Nadu on behalf of the NDA alliance. We will work hard. We will analyze if there is any mistake and we will discuss it in a week. We are giving our best wishes to the MPs of the INDI alliance. We will support the MPs in bringing good schemes to the state. We see this election as a lesson and we will do better than before and make our candidates win in the upcoming elections in the state...," he said.
Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Leaders Arrive For NDA Meet In Delhi
NDA leaders arrive at 7, LKM in Delhi, to attend a meeting of the BJP-led alliance a day after it won majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While BJP alone could not hit the half-way mark of 272, it secured majority with the help of its allies.
Election Results LIVE: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Leaves For Delhi
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while leaving from Lucknow for Delhi to attend INDIA alliance meeting, said, “The public has supported PDA's [Pichhda Dalit Alpsankhyak] strategy and INDIA alliance. We are going [to the meeting] to formulate a strategy..."
Akhilesh Yadav's SP took INDIA bloc's Uttar Pradesh numbers in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to an unexpected high, defeating the BJP in the state.
Election Results 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Served 'Peda' During Meet With Dhankhar
Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi called on Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's Enclave on Wednesday. This was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi after securing the third term of Lok Sabha.
During the meeting, PM was also served "peda" a delicacy from Chirawa, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan - the home district of Vice President Dhankhar - and "Gud" (Jaggery ) from Meerut, a prominent agricultural produce from the region, news agency ANI quoted Vice President Office sources as saying.
Chandrababu Naidu News LIVE: TDP Chief In Delhi
Chief of NDA ally TDP, N Chandrababu Naidu, was seen at the residence of Jayadev Galla in Delhi. Naidu, who is being seen as a kingmaker after BJP failed to secure majority in the general elections alone, is in Delhi to attend the NDA meeting.
General Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Union Cabinet Recommends Dissolution Of 17th Lok Sabha
New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, sources cited in a news agency PTI report said.
Following the meeting at his residence, a day after the general election results, PM Modi made the formal recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu and also handed over his resignation.
Prime Minister Modi called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers.
Election Results LIVE: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Govt
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Narendra Modi Resigns As Prime Minister Ahead Of Third Term
Narendra Modi has tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers.
President Murmu has accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Sanjay Raut To Attend INDIA Bloc Meet Today
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut will attend the opposition INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results, party sources said.
Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will also travel to Delhi to attend the INDIA alliance leaders' meeting, but now only Raut will be attending it.
(With inputs from PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Meet President
Incumbent PM Narendra Modi has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet with President Droupadi Murmu. Modi's visit comes after the Lok Sabha Results 2024 in which BJP has scored 240 votes.
Lok Sabha 2024 Result LIVE: JD(U), TDP Likely To Demand Special Status For States
As the chiefs of JD(U) and TDP arrive in Delhi for the crucial NDA meet, sources have stated that that both the regional parties are likely to demand special status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu emerged victorious in the general elections with the NDA alliance.
Lok Sabha Result 2024 LIVE: Narendra Modi Likely To Take Oath As PM This Week
Narendra Modi is expected to take oath as the prime minister for the third time this week. As per sources, Modi's oath taking ceremony is likely to take place on June 8.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Ahead of INDIA Meet, Bihar Leaders Spotted On Same Plane
With the Lok Sabha Results declared, major political leaders are now headed to the capital for the key meetings with their alliances. Both NDA and INDIA alliances will be meeting today to discuss their course of action.
Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting today, JD(U) Leader Nitish Kumar and RJD;s Tejaswi Yadav were spotted toghether on the same plane to Delhi.
Election 2024 Result LIVE: Naveen Patnaik Resigns As CM After BJP's Landslide Win In Odisha
Following the BJP's landslide win in Odisha, BJD Chief and CM of 24 years Naveen Patnaik has officially resigned. While Patnaik won from the constituency of Hinjili, the Bharatiya Janta Party won a total of 78 seats of 147 and formed the majority. BJP also swept the Lok Sabha elections in the state where BJD won zero seats.
Elections 2024 Result LIVE: INDIA Bloc To Decide PM Face Today Says Uddhav Thackeray
After the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated that the INDIA bloc will be deciding the candidate for the prime minister today during its meet in Delhi. In a surprsing turn of events the INDIA bloc collectively managed to win 232 seats in the general elections.
Lok Sabha 2024 Elections LIVE: Party-wise vote count as per EC
The Election Commission of India has declared the Lok Sabha results for all 543 parliamentary constituencies. As per the results, the final tally stands at -
|Party
|Wins
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|240
|Indian National Congress - INC
|99
|Samajwadi Party - SP
|37
|All India Trinamool Congress - AITC
|29
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK
|22
|Telugu Desam - TDP
|16
|Janata Dal (United) - JD(U)
|12
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT
|9
|Nationalist Congress Party ? Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP
|8
|Shiv Sena - SHS
|7
|Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV
|5
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP
|4
|Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD
|4
|Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)
|4
|Indian Union Muslim League - IUML
|3
|Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP
|3
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM
|3
|Janasena Party - JnP
|2
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L)
|2
|Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S)
|2
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK
|2
|Communist Party of India - CPI
|2
|Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD
|2
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN
|2
|United People?s Party, Liberal - UPPL
|1
|Asom Gana Parishad - AGP
|1
|Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS
|1
|Kerala Congress - KEC
|1
|Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP
|1
|Nationalist Congress Party - NCP
|1
|Voice of the People Party - VOTPP
|1
|Zoram People?s Movement - ZPM
|1
|Shiromani Akali Dal - SAD
|1
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP
|1
|Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP
|1
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - SKM
|1
|Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK
|1
|Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR
|1
|Apna Dal (Soneylal) - ADAL
|1
|AJSU Party - AJSUP
|1
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM
|1
|Independent - IND
|7
Lok Sabha 2024 Elections LIVE: Naidu, Pawar, Nitish Kumar And More Head To Delhi
After a day of shocks and surprises in the Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, party leaders with the NDA and INDIA alliances are now on their way to Delhi to discuss the results of the general leader.
N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are headed to the national capital for the NDA meet. Meanwhile, SUpriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Kalpana Soren and more INDIA bloc leaders are making their way to Delhi for the crucial meet
Lok Sabha 2024 Election Result LIVE: World Reacts To BJP, NDA Victory
As the world's largest democracy wraps up its election season for the next five years, well wishes for incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi have poured in from across the world after he claimed victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. From Maldives to Italy, leaders from across the globe have congratualted Modi.
Lok Sabha 2024 Result LIVE: EC Declares All Results, No Party Wins Majority
The Election Commission Of India has declared all results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per the ECI tally, none of the parties have won a majority and will now be working towards forming a coalition governmemt.
Despite its '400 paar' dreams, Narendra Modi-led BJP secured 240 wins.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Over 2 Lakh NOTA Votes, Indore Scripts History
Indore on Tuesday rewrote history by registering the highest-ever NOTA votes in the country at 2,18,674, overtaking a record posted by Bihar's Gopalganj in 2019, while BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani won the Lok Sabha polls from the seat in Madhya Pradesh by a staggering margin of 11,75,092 votes.
INDIA Bloc Meeting Today At Kharge Residence
Following the Lok Sabha election results, the INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today to decide on their further strategy and whether to reach out to their former allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu for government formation.
Accordinng to PTI, top opposition leaders of the alliance would be meeting at 6 PM at the 10, Rajaji Marg residence of the Congress president where they would discuss their way forward.
The leaders will deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results and on whether to bring on board the JDU and TDP in moving towards government formation.
Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Saffron Surge Topples 24-Year-Old BJD Govt
Mocked as a 'sign-board party' in Odisha in the 1990s, the BJP on Tuesday stormed into power in the state, ending the 24-year reign of BJD leader Naveen Patnaik.
Proving all political analysts wrong, the Bharatiya Janata Party in a huge leap won 78 of the 147 seats in the assembly, trouncing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which also failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday was seen leaving Bhubaneswar for Delhi. Pradhan won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress Makes Huge Gains in K'taka, NDA Surges Ahead
After an emphatic win in Karnataka Assembly Elections last year, the Congress party is currently only leading in 9 out of 28 seats in the state, with the BJP-JD(S) alliance making gains in 19 seats.
The saffron party continues to maintain its stronghold over coastal Karnataka districts—Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada—which have witnessed increased instances of polarisation in the last few years. The party is also leading in three constituencies of Bangalore—South, North and Rural, along with other South Karnataka regions of Mysuru and Mandya.
India General Elections Results 2024 LIVE: US Congratulates Modi For Third Term
Congratulating PM Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory, a top American corporate leader exuded confidence about the positive Indo-US momentum continuing.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has captured his third term during India's general election. Under his leadership, India has made tremendous progress economically and with digitisation," Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers said in a social media post.
He added, "Keep an eye on India -- I have no doubt this positive momentum will continue."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: TDP To Support NDA, Not INDIA Bloc
As the BJP grapples with a potential shortfall in its Lok Sabha tally, its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unequivocally pledged allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing any speculation of a pivot towards the INDIA bloc.
"Our pre-poll pact with BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh isn't just political arithmetic; it's a matter of credibility," TDP's senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar told PTI.
"We will remain part of the NDA. There is absolutely no question of supporting the India Bloc," he said.
(via PTI)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Thanks People
Terming Lok Sabha results as "historical feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people for "placing faith" in BJP-led NDA for third time.
Taking to micro-blogging site--X, he said, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Table Of Seats Won By Parties
The Election Commission has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.
The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra -- where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading the BJP's Pankaja Munde -- is still awaited.
Here's the table of seats won by parties, as per EC.
BJP - 240
Congress - 99
Samajwadi Party - 37
Trinamool Congress - 29
DMK - 22
TDP - 16
JD(U) - 12
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - 9
NCP (Sharad Pawar) 7, leading in 1
Shiv Sena - 7
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - 5
YSRCP - 4
RJD - 4
CPI(M) - 4
Indian Union Muslim League - 3
AAP - 3
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - 3
Janasena Party - 2
CPI(ML)(L) - 2
JD(S) - 2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - 2
CPI - 2
RLD - 2
National Conference - 2
United People's Party, Liberal - 1
Asom Gana Parishad - 1
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 1
Kerala Congress - 1
Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1
NCP - 1
Voice of the People Party - 1
Zoram People's Movement - 1
Shiromani Akali Dal - 1
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - 1
Bharat Adivasi Party - 1
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - 1
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - 1
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - 1
Apna Dal (Soneylal) - 1
AJSU Party - 1
AIMIM - 1
Independent - 7
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Key Points
None of the political parties reached the 272-seat majority on its own on Tuesday as the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark with 292 seats.
With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to retain power for a third consecutive term despite the not achieving the landslide victory of crossing 400 seats that he hoped for.
On the contrary, the Congress made stunning gains with a stupendous performance in the general elections touching the 100 mark and emerging as a strong opposition in Lok Sabha.
Addressing a joint press conference at the Congress headquarters here along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc allies would meet on Wednesday and take a call on its future course of action.