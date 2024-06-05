The Congress on Wednesday said Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' offer to resign following the setback suffered by the BJP in the state in the Lok Sabha elections was only "drama".

Fadnavis is running an "unconstitutional government" and had publicly stated that he returned to power by breaking up two parties, said state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed a desire to be set free from government as he wanted to do Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisation work, sources said.

BJP won nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, where its tally dwindled by 14 as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls. A meeting of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by Fadnavis and party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, sources cited in a PTI report said.