Young Social Activist Gauravi Kaushik Making This World A Better Place For Coming Generations

A little girl ten years old was amazed to see her elder sister collecting the kitchen waste for few days, and was thrilled when she got to know that this kitchen waste will be converted into something very useful which was the manure for plants.

That day she found her vision, she realised that she will embark on this journey towards making this society, this country and finally this world a better place to live in.

This is the story of Gauravi Kaushik who is now a 16 years old teenage high school student.

She is the Co Founder of NGO R-4 Our Fore Vision and she did many campaigns to help the society.

The Four Rs of this NGO stand for REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE, RESTORE and here she worked for sustainability along with volunteers under her.

They did Tree plantations

They made people aware about the importance of waste segregation by collecting the waste during city Marathons, theatre festival Jairangam and many other events.

They also collect old festive clothes and foot wear every year from 2016 to now during Diwali and after washing and packing them they distribute them to people in need of them and named this campaign MERI BHEE DIWALI in which their vision is to see every child be happy on The festival of Diwali.

Gauravi’s empathetic nature and her vision for sustainable living made her start a campaign through which not only she provided free Sanitary pads for women and girls who needed them but made it a point to educate them about these reusable cotton pads which can solve the two problems- affordability, and sustainability. Affordable resusable mentruation - this is what came out to be “Pack of confidence”.

For this campaign she collected around 20k from crowd funding and bought these reusable napkins from Project Qadira.

Gauravi wants to study human anatomy and molecular and cellular biology in college and she keeps herself updated about the current Affairs of the medical world, out of which that strikes her the most was the lack of organ donors in the world as it took her back to the time when she went through surgery at the age of 12 years and her appendix was removed from her body. This surgery made her think that what if it had been some other organ and not her appendix, this thought hit her hard and she started thinking about the suffering of people whose vital organs are failing. She gathered more and more information on organ donation and she thought why not educate people about the possibility of the ‘reuse’ of the organs. She decided to make more people aware about the noble work of organ donation. Just a few days back she organised a talk show about the possibilities and and process of ORGAN DONATION with an NGO MFJCF which is working very actively for this cause.

Gauravi’s little steps are making people around her more n more aware about these sustainable ways of living. She believes in this quote and leads her life by it, “when we dream alone it is only a dream, but when many people dream together it is the beginning of a new reality”

And Gauravi is transforming her dream of a better world into a reality.