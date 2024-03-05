What's Behind Justin Sun's $100 Million Deposit On Binance? Is He Ready To Buy Meme Coins?

In the tweet, Sun shared his intentions to dive into cryptocurrency trading, making his public crypto wallet address available for everyone to see. He’s taking a pretty bold step by promising to personally absorb any losses from trading meme coins, while any profits he makes will be directed to various charities.

"I will actively engage in trading meme coins and promising projects through my address. Please note that I will personally cover any potential losses incurred from these trades. Additionally, all the gains obtained will be entirely donated to charitable organizations."

He also offered a word of advice to his followers, emphasizing that trading meme coins should be seen more as a hobby than a serious investment strategy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t profit from it.

