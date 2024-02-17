Top 10 Tarot Card Readers For Your Universal Callings

1. Aryya Roy-Aryya Roy is one of the best tarot readers, aiding people with her significant skills in prediction and healing. From a young age, Aryya possessed a deep connection to the mystical realm, with visions of the past and future illuminating her dreams. Driven by a profound desire to assist others, she embarked on a journey of study and practice, honing her skills as a trusted tarot card reader.

Her dedication led her to prestigious institutions such as the Academy of Tarot International, where she earned certifications as an Angel Card Reader and Egyptian Card Reader. Aryya's pursuit of knowledge didn't stop there; she furthered her education with an associate degree from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and became a certified Reiki Master and Karuna Reiki Master from ICRT USA.

Aryya holds the distinction of being India's first Kabbalah Healing Expert, a testament to her commitment to spiritual growth and enlightenment. With over 15 years of healing experience, she has touched countless lives, offering hope, guidance, and clarity.

Recognized as one of the best tarot readers in the industry, Aryya's accurate predictions and genuine insights have earned her numerous accolades, including the National Glory Award and the National Achievers Award for Best Tarot Reader. Additionally, she has been honoured with the Women Excellence Award from Success Today for her contributions to the field.

For Aryya, tarot reading goes beyond mere prediction; it's a tool for self-discovery, empowerment, and healing. With compassion and empathy, Aryya gives people hope to begin their journey of introspection, growth, and healing, guiding them toward finding their true calling and navigating life's challenges with grace.

Through her transformative healing sessions and insightful readings, she aims to help individuals heal, gain clarity, and find answers to life's most pressing questions. With her dedication to empowering others, Aryya Roy continues to be a guiding light in the world of spirituality, offering solace and enlightenment to all who seek it.

2. Shivanshi Bhutani - Shivanshi bhutani a tarot card reader skillfully interprets the mystical symbols and archetypes depicted on the cards, unlocking insights into the past, present, and future. With an intuitive grasp of the cards' meanings, Shivanshi guide individuals through a journey of self-discovery, providing clarity and guidance on life's intricate tapestry. As a conduit between the spiritual and material realms, Shivanshi unveils the hidden threads of destiny, helping seekers navigate the complexities of their personal narratives. Her talents have been acknowledged with two prestigious awards. Firstly, she was honored as the Best Emerging Tarot Card Reader and Secondly, Healer in Delhi and Best Tarot card reader and healer in India.