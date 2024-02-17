Top 10 Tarot Card Readers For Your Universal Callings

1. Aryya Roy-Aryya Roy is one of the best tarot readers, aiding people with her significant skills in prediction and healing. From a young age, Aryya possessed a deep connection to the mystical realm, with visions of the past and future illuminating her dreams. Driven by a profound desire to assist others, she embarked on a journey of study and practice, honing her skills as a trusted tarot card reader.
Her dedication led her to prestigious institutions such as the Academy of Tarot International, where she earned certifications as an Angel Card Reader and Egyptian Card Reader. Aryya's pursuit of knowledge didn't stop there; she furthered her education with an associate degree from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and became a certified Reiki Master and Karuna Reiki Master from ICRT USA.
Aryya holds the distinction of being India's first Kabbalah Healing Expert, a testament to her commitment to spiritual growth and enlightenment. With over 15 years of healing experience, she has touched countless lives, offering hope, guidance, and clarity.
Recognized as one of the best tarot readers in the industry, Aryya's accurate predictions and genuine insights have earned her numerous accolades, including the National Glory Award and the National Achievers Award for Best Tarot Reader. Additionally, she has been honoured with the Women Excellence Award from Success Today for her contributions to the field.
For Aryya, tarot reading goes beyond mere prediction; it's a tool for self-discovery, empowerment, and healing. With compassion and empathy, Aryya gives people hope to begin their journey of introspection, growth, and healing, guiding them toward finding their true calling and navigating life's challenges with grace.
Through her transformative healing sessions and insightful readings, she aims to help individuals heal, gain clarity, and find answers to life's most pressing questions. With her dedication to empowering others, Aryya Roy continues to be a guiding light in the world of spirituality, offering solace and enlightenment to all who seek it. 888 Future Reading : By Aryya Roy- https://g.co/kgs/3S3f7kt (099532 14108)
Check out my YouTube channel - https://youtube.com/@888futurereading?si=DskXAqEb2r4dzGqm
You can schedule a personal session by contacting her on WhatsApp +919953214108
For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/888futurereading?mibextid=ZbWKwL
https://www.instagram.com/888futurereading/?hl=en
2. Shivanshi Bhutani - Shivanshi bhutani a tarot card reader skillfully interprets the mystical symbols and archetypes depicted on the cards, unlocking insights into the past, present, and future. With an intuitive grasp of the cards' meanings, Shivanshi guide individuals through a journey of self-discovery, providing clarity and guidance on life's intricate tapestry. As a conduit between the spiritual and material realms, Shivanshi unveils the hidden threads of destiny, helping seekers navigate the complexities of their personal narratives. Her talents have been acknowledged with two prestigious awards. Firstly, she was honored as the Best Emerging Tarot Card Reader and Secondly, Healer in Delhi and Best Tarot card reader and healer in India.
3. Pooja Bhatia- With over a decade of experience, Pooja Bhatia stands out as one of the top Tarot card readers in India. Not only does she possess remarkable skill in Tarot reading, but she also holds the distinction of being a Gold Medalist Astrologer and Life Counselor. Pooja's expertise has attracted a roster of celebrity clients, and she herself enjoys celebrity status, having graced national TV channels and regular shows. Her insights and guidance are sought after by clients both nationally and internationally, and she offers her services on the online astrology platform, Astro Speaks.
4. Chhavi Upadhyay- Hailing from New Delhi, Chhavi Upadhyay brings five years of experience to her Tarot card readings. Fluent in both Hindi and English, Chhavi views Tarot as an invaluable tool for aiding individuals in making life-altering decisions. Her readings have been instrumental in helping many navigate through challenging situations, such as career changes and relationship dilemmas. You can easily connect with Chhavi on the online astrology platform, Astro Speaks, where she extends her expertise to those in need.
5. Amee Shivram- Amee Shivram, the founder of Amee's Tarot World, boasts international acclaim as a Tarot card reader, Numerologist, Vastu consultant, and motivational speaker. Her journey into the world of Tarot began with a prophetic dream, leading her to leave behind a promising corporate career. With a profound sense of purpose, Amee is dedicated to guiding and healing lives through the mystical realm of Tarot cards. Her unique blend of talents has garnered her recognition as an influential figure in the spiritual community.
6. Rupa- Rupa's reputation as one of India's top Tarot card readers extends far beyond national borders, with a clientele that spans the globe. Beyond simply predicting the future, Rupa empowers her clients to make informed decisions crucial to their life's journey. Her mentorship extends to corporate firms and entrepreneurs, where her insights provide invaluable guidance in navigating the complexities of business and personal growth.
7. Manasi Raina- As a Tarot and Runes Consultant, Alternative Therapist, and Louise Hay's "HeaL Your Life" Workshop Teacher, Manasi Raina offers a holistic approach to spiritual healing. With nearly a decade of experience, Manasi has guided countless individuals towards deeper self-awareness and personal growth. Her media presence, including features on IBN7 and Hindustan Times, attests to her credibility and expertise in the field.
8. Shivangi Tarot- Shivangi Tarot, overseen by Shivangi herself, stands as a beacon of trust and reliability in the realm of Tarot card readings. With an impressive track record of over 4000 readings and healing sessions conducted over the past decade, Shivangi's expertise is unparalleled. Her longstanding commitment to her craft underscores her reputation as an esteemed Tarot card reader.
9. Neera Sareen- Renowned for her multifaceted expertise, Neera Sareen is not only a Tarot card reader but also an Occultist, Holistic Healer, and Wellness Coach. With numerous awards and accolades to her name, Neera's mastery of predictive sciences and healing modalities is widely recognized. Whether it's Tarot Card Readings, Numerology, Angel Therapy, or Crystal Therapy, Neera excels in guiding individuals towards spiritual fulfillment and personal growth.
10. Poonam Chopra- Poonam Chopra's expertise transcends Tarot card reading, encompassing Vastu Consultation, Numerology, Crystal Therapy, Naturopathy, Reiki, and more. With a holistic approach to wellness, Poonam offers a diverse range of services aimed at promoting physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. As one of the top Tarot Card Readers in India, Poonam's guidance is sought after by those seeking clarity and enlightenment in their lives.