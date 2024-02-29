The Most Popular Franchises To Follow In 2024

YLG Salon (You Look Great!), a Bengaluru born brand, was founded by engineers turned entrepreneurs couple- Vaijayanti & Rahul Bhalchandra. YLG today operates in 3 cities with 50+ company owned and operated outlets and has grown into Bengaluru’s favourite salon chain with the support of over 1,00,000 loyal customers. The company took its first leap into the Franchisee partnership model in 2023 and expanded into new markets like Gurugram & Bijapur.
Vaijayanti Bhalchandra is a BTech from VNIT Nagpur and MTech (Hons) from IIT Mumbai. Since 2008, she has been a pioneer in the Beauty & Salon industry, playing an instrumental role in delivering many ‘firsts’ for the industry –transforming India’s waxing experience with roll-on cartridge wax, creating the ‘Indian Browns’ looks every year with international hair artists, bringing hygiene to the forefront of the industry by shifting to single use kits instead of bulk packing and finally, with her upfront commitment to education & the upgradation of skills, YLG Institute has provided high-quality training to over 7000 pupils to become hairstylists & beauticians free of charge in the past 15 years. YLG Institut is accredited by global certification bodies CIBTAC, CIDES CO and is a L’Oréal partner academy (ARTH diploma).
For her persistent dedication to the betterment of the industry as a whole she has been bestowed with many awards, the latest being Entrepreneur of the Year – at the MSME India Business awards by National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), and the prestigious ‘Mahatma Gandhi Samman’ at the Global Achievers Conclave at Westminster Palace, UK Parliament, London in 2018 to name a few.
Rahul Bhalchandra, who is an IIT Kharagpur graduate with a PGDM from IIM Calcutta, along with his co-founder Vaijayanti also brought yet another notable ‘first’ to the salon industry- the couple has brought for the first time to the salon industry Institutional VC & PE funding. They brought organised operations in a then unorganised market and India’s 1st app enabled organised home services in 2017, YLG at Home. Forbes rated YLG one of the five hottest start-ups. The brand has also earned many accolades e.g. CII Customer Obsession Award, Best Regional Salon Chain (South) at the Indian Salon & Wellness Awards for 5 consecutive years, Best Retail Chain at South India Retail Summit, Best Retail Chain South at L’Oréal Indian Hairdressing Awards.
The brand has built its loyal customer base through its unique positioning & offerings. Standing by its initial founding core value- to bring world class products and services at reasonable prices- the brand has competitive pricing while still offering premium quality products & assuring hygiene. Apart from this the unique services like Bright wax, Anti-aging wax, European Light Therapy for hair & skin and Look collections created for Indian consumer trends and requirements. The brand also offers in-salon exclusive professional range of personal care and beauty products such as the Terra ayurvedic skincare products, Terra Professional hair Botoplexx Treatment, which is formaldehyde free and plant-based, and a variety of nail paints and Nail Care range.
Franchise-Friendly Model & Strong Brand Recognition: YLG offers a comprehensive franchise support system, including operational guidance, marketing assistance, location recommendations and salon Design, and training programs. One point of supply for all salon requirements, recruitment and training of franchisee partner technical and managerial staff makes life easy for the new franchisee to this great industry. Its experienced team helps franchisees navigate the intricacies of running a successful salon. Finally, the franchise model offers best of class terms in favouring the franchise partner. Together with its exclusive products and expertise, this translates to better profit margins for franchisees. YLG has established itself as an aspirational young mid-premium brand, attracting a loyal clientele and commanding premium pricing. The dynamic duo Vaijayanti & Rahul Bhalchandra have been honoured with the title of THE BEST DEBUTANT FRANCHISE SALON of THE YEAR at the “Rising Bharat - Real Heroes” awards in Delhi in Jan 2024. The awards were given out by actor and BJP MO Hema Malini and BJP ex-national vice president Shyam Jaju.
YLG is India’s No. 1 Waxing expert and has developed its unique range of Advanced waxes which are loved by all its customers.
Visionary initiatives like the ‘Save Water Shampoo’ that aid in water conservation, introduction of new looks every year to cater to a wide audience, are what makes YLG stand out in the field. YLG’s Signature Light therapy Hair Spa enhances effectiveness of treatment giving healthier scalp and hair.
“We stand by our vision of bringing world class services and products to the Indian customer at reasonable prices. We ensure that each customer gets a personalized treatment by providing them with consultation from YLG experts and using the latest technology”, asserts Mrs Bhalchandra.
YLG aims to create its latest collaborative stores and plans to set up 100 new salons with company owned /Franchise partners in the next 3 years. For Franchise enquiries you can reach franchise@ylg.co.in / 99728 43388 / 99454 17827