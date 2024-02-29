The Most Popular Franchises To Follow In 2024

YLG Salon (You Look Great!), a Bengaluru born brand, was founded by engineers turned entrepreneurs couple- Vaijayanti & Rahul Bhalchandra. YLG today operates in 3 cities with 50+ company owned and operated outlets and has grown into Bengaluru’s favourite salon chain with the support of over 1,00,000 loyal customers. The company took its first leap into the Franchisee partnership model in 2023 and expanded into new markets like Gurugram & Bijapur.

Vaijayanti Bhalchandra is a BTech from VNIT Nagpur and MTech (Hons) from IIT Mumbai. Since 2008, she has been a pioneer in the Beauty & Salon industry, playing an instrumental role in delivering many ‘firsts’ for the industry –transforming India’s waxing experience with roll-on cartridge wax, creating the ‘Indian Browns’ looks every year with international hair artists, bringing hygiene to the forefront of the industry by shifting to single use kits instead of bulk packing and finally, with her upfront commitment to education & the upgradation of skills, YLG Institute has provided high-quality training to over 7000 pupils to become hairstylists & beauticians free of charge in the past 15 years. YLG Institut is accredited by global certification bodies CIBTAC, CIDES CO and is a L’Oréal partner academy (ARTH diploma).

For her persistent dedication to the betterment of the industry as a whole she has been bestowed with many awards, the latest being Entrepreneur of the Year – at the MSME India Business awards by National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), and the prestigious ‘Mahatma Gandhi Samman’ at the Global Achievers Conclave at Westminster Palace, UK Parliament, London in 2018 to name a few.

Rahul Bhalchandra, who is an IIT Kharagpur graduate with a PGDM from IIM Calcutta, along with his co-founder Vaijayanti also brought yet another notable ‘first’ to the salon industry- the couple has brought for the first time to the salon industry Institutional VC & PE funding. They brought organised operations in a then unorganised market and India’s 1st app enabled organised home services in 2017, YLG at Home. Forbes rated YLG one of the five hottest start-ups. The brand has also earned many accolades e.g. CII Customer Obsession Award, Best Regional Salon Chain (South) at the Indian Salon & Wellness Awards for 5 consecutive years, Best Retail Chain at South India Retail Summit, Best Retail Chain South at L’Oréal Indian Hairdressing Awards.