The Lost Superfoods Reviews - Ultimate Survival Foods Guide With Art Rude

People have adopted modern culinary practices and recipes with time. Revolutionary dietary lifestyles have led to snacking and other unhealthy options. The Lost SuperFoods guide reintroduces various techniques of preserving food and contains many cuisine recipes to remind readers of forgotten and essential ingredients. This review evaluates the content of the guide and its significance.

What Is The Lost SuperFoods?

The Lost Superfoods is a survival guide that provides readers with food skills and recipes. The guide's creator claims that it contains 126 types of survival foods. The book has intriguing elements, including essential recipes, preservation guides, and more. The pages are detailed with photos and step-by-step instructions on making foraged foods.

The author of The Lost Superfoods, Mr. Art Rude- a nutritional specialist and instructor, provides readers with a comprehensive guide with ancestral secrets on food preservation and preparations. He claims the companion is ideal for preppers, survivalists, and consumers interested in foraged and natural foods. The Lost SuperFoods guide exclusively covers survival foods with various topics.

The Lost Superfoods Features

The e-guide features the following:

● 126 forgotten survival foods and preservation strategies

● Recipes and details with pictures of valuable superfoods

● Nutritional facts for each food

● Available in Physical and eBook versions

● Ideal superfood stockpile for emergencies and grid collapses

The Lost SuperFoods Topics

The Lost SuperFoods guide has nutritional tips used over the centuries. Many ingredients have been used as a traditional medicine to support overall wellness, while others have been used as survival foods in historic pandemics. The creator of The Lost Superfoods has provided readers with the following content:

How to Make the US Doomsday Ration: Readers will discover how the US military formulated a superfood that fed the entire US population during the cold war. The creator claims that the US government spent millions, but the "Doomsday Ration" recipe ensured an adult was well fed with $0.37 per day. One can make survival batches continuously.

Leningrad World War II Siege Food: The creator explains how the Soviet city of Leningrad (St. Petersburg) was under a 900-day siege by Nazi Germany. Further, the author identifies the "forgotten European dish"- a meat-based stew that saved the people. The superfood doesn't need refrigeration.

A Forgotten Shelf Stable Food for Healthy and Vital Fats: The book enlightens readers on a superfood with healthy and vital fats for the body during a crisis. This superfood enhances the maximum absorption of nutrients.

The Great Depression Food that Saved America: Consumers can discover a depression-era recipe for ultimate survival without refrigeration.

The Long-Lasting, 1800s Bread: The Lost SuperFoods outlines a long-lasting bread made of four ingredients and requires 30 minutes to prepare.

A Civil War Food Miracle: This description entails a superfood that saved Americans during the civil war.

Cheese Preservation Secrets: The Lost Superfoods reveals the secret of preserving cheese at room temperature.

Long-Lasting Probiotic from Mongol Times: Readers will also be fascinated by the nutritious and natural probiotics that counteract processed foods.

The Shelf Stable Meat from the Ottoman Empire: The Lost SuperFoods discloses coated meat that doesn't require refrigeration in hot temperatures.

The Viking Superfood Stockpiled on Longboats to Avoid Spoilage for 3 Years: the guide showcases what Vikings ate while traveling around the world.

Frumenty: The Food that Saved Europe During the Black Plague: In the Lost Superfoods, consumers can also discover a nutrient-rich meal that saved thousands during the Black Death.

A Unique British Egg Preservation Method: The digital book also discusses an ingenious way to preserve eggs used by the British during the Blitz of 1941.

A Super Soup from the Kanienkehaka-Iroquois Tribe: The protein-rich soup ingredients are found in the guide to ensure consumers learn how to make a nutritious soup.

Amish Poor Man's Steak: The author targets people without electricity and provides a protein-rich steak that's easy to make and preserve.

Wind Swept Recipe for Outdoor Preservation: The Lost Superfoods reveals a distinctive dish used to preserve milk.

18th Century Mountain Men Dish: The author features a recipe with long-lasting ingredients that are most satisfying for survival.

The Lost SuperFood Book also provides readers with guidelines on how to:

● Handle frozen food during a power outage

● Make a bark bread recipe made from ingredients sourced from tree bark

● Get 295 lbs of Extra Food for $5 weekly

● Make Ninja Superfood recipe

● prepare Raw Beef Over a Dead Fire to Dry It with a natural low-heat strategy

● Make fruit leather that preserves fruits for months

● Preserve half a pig for an entire year using a time-tested technique

● More content revealed in the Lost Superfoods includes:

● The glass jar method helps store jerky and biltong

● The long-lasting chili bean soup that's rich in nutrients

● The Fermented Soup that needs to be in Every Stockpile

● Lewis and Clark's Pocket Soup

● How to create a 2,400-calorie self-sufficient survival bar

● 126 survival foods and preservation strategies consumers can select from and stockpile to avoid starvation

The Lost Superfoods Pricing and Refund Policy

The Lost Superfoods e-guide is available on the official website. Here's the breakdown of discounted offers:

● The Lost SuperFoods Physical + Digital Versions are available for $27 + $9.99 shipping and handling fee.

● The Lost SuperFoods e-guide is available for only $27

Consumers must click the 'Add to Cart button" to purchase the product. Once payment is successful, readers access the eBook immediately. Every order comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Consumers who aren't satisfied with the recipes or preservation strategies provided in the guide can contact customer service via email at support@thelostsuperfoods.com to discuss the return policy or any questions they may have.

The Lost SuperFoods Exclusive Bonuses

Upon purchase, consumers are also awarded bonus guides, each worth $27, and they include:

"A Year-Round Underground Greenhouse in the Backyard" Guide

This free publication enables consumers to get two to four harvests annually, depending on the climatic conditions in their region. The guide showcases how one can ensure food supply in any type of weather by working leisurely. In addition, one requires about $200 for raw materials to develop their greenhouse.

"Projects from 1900 to Enable One Survive in Crisis" Guide

This free guide narrates how people were self-sufficient in 1900. It entails preservation methods that were used, including root cellars, charcoal for water purification, wells, smokehouses, backyard medicine gardens, and traps for fish and wild game, among others.

Final Word

Food security is vital, especially when times are dire. Pandemics, natural disasters, and harsh climatic conditions can lead to starvation. Unlike in ancient times, the dietary lifestyle has changed, and many people have adopted modern food recipes that might not last long without spoilage.

The Lost SuperFoods guide showcases various recipes and preservation strategies to aid consumers during a crisis. The book also enables readers to make risk-free investments for unprecedented food security and prices in the future. Consumers can get the food preservation and stockpiling guide at a steep discount. Visit the official website to order the Lost Superfoods guide today!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

