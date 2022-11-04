Stockraze - Bull Up Or Bear The Losses

Stockraze, an annual event established seven years ago, is the flagship event of Colloquium, the Business and Management Cell of NMIMS College of Engineering. It offers young students a platform for better exposure and understanding of the outside world and helps them attain knowledge for future investments. The event is a pseudo simulation of the Indian Stock market, where students experience the entire trading world without investing any money. Participating teams are given specific stocks that they have to trade with for a given period of time with the help of cues and market analysis.

The event is going to be based on the concept of paper trading, allowing an investor to practice buying and selling without risking real money. There will be news introduced in every round which may or may not be affecting the market. The participants are expected to make assumptions about the share prices based on the news presented to them.

The best thing about our event is that there are no prerequisites to participate. Even if you don’t have much knowledge about stocks and the stock market you can participate in the event. Team Colloquium has prepared a handbook with sufficient knowledge that is enough for the participants to participate and to win. At the end, the net worth of each team is calculated and the team with the highest net worth is declared the winner. It is a perfect platform for someone who has always wanted to kickstart their trading journey. This year our event is going to be held offline in the MPSTME building on the 5th November, 4:00 pm onwards.

Our Cash prices for the top three winners are:

The winner receives ₹ 35K

The runner up receives ₹ 25K

The second runner up receives ₹ 10K

The event is going to be based on the concept of paper trading. The best thing is there are no prerequisites for the event. i.e even if you don’t have much knowledge about the stock market, we are here for you. We will give you a handbook sufficient enough for you to participate to win and even gain future investment knowledge.

Over the past years we have seen more than 3000 participants, It has been a hit among the students. Also, it serves as a good learning platform as college students gain a brief insight into stock trading and it functions.

Hence, you see it acts as an incentive for the youth to go ahead and trade in stocks and become experts in the area.

Our previous collaborations include names like BSE, NSDL, Snapchat, Axis Bank etc and we are honored to collaborate with you in this event as the sponsors in return for ample promotion of your brand.