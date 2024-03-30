StockGro: Building A Vibrant Community For Investment Enthusiasts

Founded by Ajay Lakhotia, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB), StockGro is inspired by his mission to overhaul the investment landscape in India. Ajay, a seasoned entrepreneur and former venture capitalist at Vertex Management, as well as an angel investor, has a rich history of contributing to India's FinTech and Consumer Tech sectors. Before diving into FinTech, Ajay made his mark by founding a technology-driven venture which he led to a successful multimillion-dollar exit in 2008. With his leadership, StockGro has secured over $60 million in funding as well.