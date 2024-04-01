IAF is proud to announce that Soumit Roy, the Head of Presales and Solution in Jade global inc. for the Data and AI Practice, has been honored with the prestigious International Achiever Award. This accolade recognizes his significant contributions to the fields of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly in Finance and Environmental Science.
With a distinguished career spanning over 15 years, Soumit has been at the forefront of modernizing Data & AI platforms for more than 100 clients across diverse geographies. His innovative solutions, such as the AI-Driven global warming control system, Finance Assist, and Infa2ODI, have been listed in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, showcasing his expertise and commitment to leveraging technology for societal and environmental betterment.
Before joining Jade Global, Soumit spent 14 years at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where he held various leadership positions in Analytics, making a global impact. His academic credentials are equally impressive, with a master's degree in Data Science, specializing in Deep Learning, and a bachelor's degree in Electronics. He has also authored 12 peer-reviewed book chapters and journal articles in the field of Data Science.
Soumit's innovative approach to tackling global warming through Analytics & AI stands out as a testament to his dedication to using technology for the greater good. The comprehensive framework he developed for enhancing carbon emission data is being offered to cities at minimal cost as part of a philanthropic endeavor, highlighting his altruistic intent.
Soumit has held several key roles in global Data and AI leadership. His Financial Assist product is a prime example of his significant contributions to the industry. This AI-driven financial analytics tool revolutionizes the way businesses understand their finances, offering both descriptive and prescriptive insights. It has played a crucial role in modernizing the financial landscape for several companies, including a prominent hotel provider in the USA.
Soumit's impact further extended to crafting a holistic HR analytics platform for Saudi Arabia and a leading airline provider in the USA. By developing robust Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and integrating what-if analysis, he equipped stakeholders with a comprehensive view of HR analytics. This enabled informed decision-making at the national level, greatly enhancing strategic planning and resource allocation. The outcome was an impressive 30% overall improvement in workforce utilization. This accomplishment not only highlights Soumit's expertise in data analytics and AI but also demonstrates his ability to transform complex data into actionable insights, resulting in significant improvements in workforce management.
The International Achiever Award underscores Soumit's role as a leader in applying data-driven solutions to complex issues, marking him as an influential figure in both the Data Analytics and environmental science communities. His work is a shining example of how innovative thinking and expertise can be harnessed to make a meaningful difference in the world.
IAF congratulates Soumit Roy on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to his continued contributions to the field of Data Science and AI.