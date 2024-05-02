Prasad Rao Daggumalla: Pioneering Progress And Purpose In Chittoor

Additionally, I envision establishing a textile park within the constituency. This initiative aims to uplift marginalized communities, such as the weavers, who have long struggled to break free from the cycle of poverty. By centralizing production and ensuring a steady supply of raw materials, the textile park will not only alleviate the financial burden on artisans but also stimulate market demand both domestically and internationally. Each community within the constituency boasts unique weaving traditions, such as the renowned designs of Pochampalli, Gadwal, and Chittoor, which are impossible to replicate. By promoting these distinct craft techniques, we aspire to empower artisans and improve their standard of living.