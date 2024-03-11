With the recent revival of the meme coins, many investors are considering investing in Dogecoin.
Since its launch, Dogecoin has been among the best meme coins but has faced many ups and downs. Its price has been unstable and highly dependent on community support. Further, Dogecoin doesn't provide utility to investors or any value to the financial system.
That's why many investors advise you to skip Dogecoin and choose other best meme coins like SMOG Token, Sponge V2, Scotty AI, and Frog Wif Hat. These can bring you a long-term source of income and value that Dogecoin doesn't have.
Learn more about them in the article.
Should you invest in Dogecoin?
If you have been following the Dogecoin news, you know the project has been somehow dependent on Elon Musk's tweets about the project. Every time the Tesla CEO posted about this meme project, Dogecoin's price increased. Despite that, Dogecoin never fully recovered and reached a new all-time high.
Dogecoin has been trading 48% lower since the beginning of 2022 and 84% from its all-time high in May 2021. Some investors see Dogecoin as a short-term speculative asset where investors can benefit from the price price swings. When it comes to the Dogecoin price predictions, DigitalCoinPrice says DOGE could hit up to $0.20 by the end of 2024. PricePredition.net predictions are more optimistic and say $DOGE could hit $0.22 this year.
So, if you want to invest in Dogecoin, follow price predictions and fluctuations.
Dogecoin alternatives with better long-term potential
If you are unsure about investing in Dogecoin and want safer meme coin options, we got you. We will now present 5 best meme coins that are cheaper than Dogecoin but have a more optimistic and long-term future.
SMOG Token is the best meme coin
With over 49k holders and over 1 million completed quests, SMOG Token is among the best meme launches of 2024 so far. The project is preparing the largest airdrop on Solana, and you can join when you buy and stake your coins and complete daily, weekly, and monthly quests. The more tasks you complete, the higher your airdrop. You can also stake your $SMOG coins for an APY of 42%.
Smog Token's giveaway, where you can win up to $5000 in $SMOG, is still active. Five lucky investors will win the prize. On March 6th, $SMOG reached its new-time high price of $0.1468. With this price increase, $SMOG broke its 4-day-old record when it hit $0.1 on March 2nd. The project recorded massive whale buys in the last few days, signaling gigantic interest.
You can buy SMOG Tokens with a 10% discount on the website. If you want to secure massive gains, hurry because this might be your last chance to get this best meme coin for less.
Sponge V2 could be the next 100x investment
After the release on Polygon, $SPONGEV2 grew by 56%. The investors could get 7500% returns on their staking. Since its release, Sponge V2 has staked over 8.8 billion tokens worth over $17 million.
Sponge V2 price predictions say this project will hit $0.0025 and a $100 million market cap in 2024. By 2025, $SPONGEV2 could trade at $0.006 and $0.01 by the decade's end. Sponge V2 could benefit massively from the predicted 2024 crypto bull run, increasing its chances of becoming the best meme coin to buy in 2024. By 2025, early investors could expect 100% gains compared to the 2024 predicted price.
So, if you want to join the community that could earn these massive rewards, hurry and get Sponge V2. Another reason to invest in Sponge V2 is the upcoming Play 2 Earn game release, allowing you to buy credits and access paid games.
Scotty AI could become the best AI meme crypto!
Thanks to its unique combination of AI and blockchain, Scotty AI can notice trends and connections in the crypto world. This helps investors make informed decisions when investing. Also, this best meme crypto allows investors to make seamless and fast transactions with ScottySwap, join the community and engage at ScottyChat. Further, thanks to the staking platform, you can stake your coins and earn an APY of 63%.
The project is on presale and has so far raised over $2.8 million in funds. The project smashed through 12 stages of the presale ahead of time and is close to ending the 13th stage in the same manner. The project has all the ingredients to grow 10x, according to CoinMarketCap's article. Many experts believe this AI meme crypto will be the best AI project of the year. YouTuber Michael Wrubel called this project his #1 meme crypto for 2024.
So, if you also want to benefit from your investments in crypto, head to the Scotty AI website and buy this AI meme project now!
Frog Wif Hat is the next meme coin to pump
If you want to own a fun meme coin with memorable branding, Frog Wif Hat is for you. This project could be one of the rare multi-chain meme coins. According to the Frog Wif Hat roadmap, the project should bridge to Solana in the second phase of the development. This will increase the project's mass adoption and increase demand and price.
Frog Wif Hat didn't have a presale, launching directly on CEXs. The launch of Uniswap increased the $FWIF price by 270%, hitting an all-time high of $0.3796.
Experts believe this best meme coin could hit $1 before Ripple, meeting the success of other meme projects like Bonk and dogwifhat. Price predictions say $FWIF will hit $0.009 in 2024, $0.15 by 2025, and $0.9 by 2026. If you want to invest and earn 10x, hurry and get this crypto with great branding!
Pepe Coin performs better than Dogecoin!
Pepe Coin has been performing marvelously in the last weeks. This best meme coin was a top performer of the previous week, recording a 443% growth. The project also hit its all-time high of $0.000008193, becoming the 3rd best meme coin, surpassing Bonk. Experts believe Pepe's growth will continue and expect a potential 52% increase.
What are the best meme coins to buy today?
If you want massive gains and a long-term source of revenue, SMOG Token, Sponge V2, Scotty AI, and Frog Wif Hat should be your picks. The best thing is that you can get these at a lower price, meaning your gains start growing immediately.