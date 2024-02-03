PSRI Hospital Unveils State-of-the-Art Robotic Surgical Technology For Enhanced Patient Care

New Delhi (India), February 3: With the changing times and evolution, technology advancements have become very crucial for the health sector. One such most recent and updated advancement is Robotic Surgery, which is taking the healthcare industry to new heights. Recently, PSRI Hospital, the best hospital in Delhi NCR, has introduced robotic surgery systems to elevate the care standards for our patients.

This latest technology allows PSRI's experienced surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision, flexibility and control to enhance patient care. In this article, let's understand more about Robotic surgery and its benefits to patients.

What is Robotic Surgery?

Robotic surgery utilises specialised robotic systems to assist surgeons during operations. These systems come with robotic arms equipped with tiny instruments that can enter the body through tiny incisions.

The surgeon controls the robotic arms from a console in the operating room. This gives them better visibility, control and access to hard-to-reach areas in the patient's anatomy.

Benefits of Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgical systems offer various benefits over traditional open surgery and laparoscopy, including:

Greater Precision and Control: The robotic arms offer wrist-like flexibility and filter out surgeon's hand tremors. This allows for minute and accurate movements needed for complex procedures.

Improved Visualisation: The high-definition 3D camera offers a magnified view inside the patient's body, allowing the surgeon to see tissue structures and anatomy clearly.

Minimally Invasive: Tiny incisions mean faster recovery, less pain, low risk of infection and minimal scarring for patients.

Shorter Hospital Stays: Patients are usually able to get back to their daily activities much sooner compared to open surgery.

Robotic Surgery Specialties at PSRI

PSRI Hospital provides cutting-edge robotic surgery across various medical disciplines, including:

General Surgery & G I Surgery: For treating conditions related to gastro, gallbladder, liver, colon, etc., the robotic systems help surgeons make tiny, precise incisions and cuts. Patients can return to normal life much faster with minimised blood loss and quicker healing. Hernia repairs also demonstrate great results with robotic surgery.

Gynaecology: Robotic precision assists our gynaecology specialists in conducting complex women-specific procedures involving reproductive organs. Surgeries like hysterectomy, myomectomy, ovarian cyst removal or uterine fibroid removal can be performed safely with minimal scarring.

Urology: Our urologists use an advanced robotic system for precise prostate removal, kidney operations and urinary tract procedures through tiny incisions. A robotic approach lowers the risk of impotency or incontinence post-surgery. Pelvic floor repairs also heal faster with robotic surgery.

Cancer Surgery: For cancer treatments, our robotic surgery techniques provide accuracy in removing tumours and affected tissues, especially in areas like the lung, prostate, and breast. This approach reduces the surgery's impact on the body, leading to quicker recovery and less postoperative discomfort.

While minimally invasive surgeries have been a focus for us in line with global healthcare trends, adopting robotic surgery technology was the next big leap. Robotic systems offer greater precision, flexibility, control and accuracy during complex procedures.