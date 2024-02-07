ProductDossier CEO Sandeep Kumar Shares Vision For Hybrid Digital Age In Exclusive Interview

Sandeep Kumar is the founder and CEO of ProductDossier, a company specializing in enterprise software in PSA category with a presence in more than 20 countries and over 100 global customers. With plans for a recent rebranding of ProductDossier, Arpan Sarkar from Exmatters engaged in an insightful conversation with Sandeep Kumar about his journey in a technology-led business landscape and how their PSA software is enabling organizations to navigate profitability and growth in this hybrid digital age of innovation and AI.

Arpan: 17 years now, how do you look at this journey of ProductDossier and if you can take us through the memory lane back then when ProductDossier was just a thought.

Sandeep: The passion to create something started when I was studying at IISC Few years into my initial job, three events influenced my thinking. The first was the phenomenon of Narayan Murthy and he gave belief to me and many others like me that a middle class person can do business and its not just big business houses. The second was my travels to US and Europe, there I got inspired by product companies like Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, etc. I learned the word IP and power of it to put any company and the nation on the world map. The third was Ratan Tata’s decision to launch Nano car with the purpose of changing millions of lives. All this led me to start ProductDossier which will create IP and create big impact for our customers, our people, our nation and our society.

Arpan: Already more than 100 customers and more than 200,000 users in different geographies now and still counting. So what’s that one thing that keeps your customers hooked to ProductDossier PSA.

Sandeep: First & foremost is our focus on IT/ITES industry and our PSA software is ready to use for customers in this industry. Our PSA software provides the most comprehensive and thoughtful functionalities, and we continue to innovate on a daily basis. Third is the overall customer experience right from buying the software to initial implementation and then the adoption and continuous improvement. We partner with our customers in this journey and make it seamless for them. We make sure that our customers get the combination of intellect and humility to make it useful for them. Lastly, I guess our passion and our deep desire to make each customer a big success makes all the difference.

Arpan: Also, I could hear soft breeze around the rebranding of ProductDossier. What prompted the decision to rebrand at this point of time?

Sandeep: We are in a very exciting phase of our journey where we are moving from first orbit to second orbit where we are looking at 10X growth in the next 3-4 years. Our teams are doing everything required to make it happen. Two things have been constant since our start, and these are the power of simplification and power of continuous progress. We want to reflect these in our new brand. Our customers, our people and we as a company are making a lot of progress and each one of these stories is flying high and we want our new brand to strongly reflect that. Our new brand will reflect our upward journey of innovation, integrating emerging technologies like AI/ML, expanding to new geographies and a lot more. While we launch our new brand to scale new heights, our core values and our focus towards customer success remains unchanged.

Arpan: Fantastic. It’s a great moment for your customers as well as employees being a part of this rewarding journey. Do you want to throw some light on the people behind this robust product?

Sandeep: ProductDossier exists because of it’s people. As I always believed in a employee centric culture, our team is very well aligned with the company’s vision and we want to make sure that every internal stakeholder get their share in this journey. Finally, we want to see this as journey of ordinary people working together to create extra-ordinary out comes.

Arpan: I believe the whole exercise of rebranding your product is keeping you quite busy, however would love to know your plans for the coming days and years.

Sandeep: We will continue to focus on our purpose & executing on our vision and mission. I am excited about the possibilities with our new brand launch and how it further fuels the aspirations of our customers and our people. We are looking forward to fulfilling our brand promise and creating a better future for all stakeholders.

For more information, connect with us on : [email protected]