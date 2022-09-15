Preeti Pahuja Chawla’s Journey From a Fashionista to Fashion Influencer and Facilitator

Whoever said that women stagnate after marriage and kids never met an ambitious woman. Not only can women balance multiple fronts and create value for themselves, but they can also inspire and set unprecedented examples. One such example of a woman who has set her foot in the world to achieve it all is Preeti Pahuja Chawla. Preeti is an Instagram influencer, a successful entrepreneur, a doting momma and an inspiration for several young women.

As a student of English honours at Vivekanand college, Preeti always wondered what the field of business would be like. Coming from a humble background in Delhi, Preeti knew that she had to write her own success story. However, she admits that she was never one of the people who lose the present worrying about their future. This approach in life, helped Preeti to enjoy her college life. It also enabled her to move toward her passion without stress.

Preeti was always a fashionista and impressed everyone with her fine taste and impeccable fashion sense. Her friends and relatives often suggested career options related to fashion. Preeti, however, was not confident if she’d be able to do justice to those careers. She contemplated getting into fashion and travel blogging for a significantly longer duration. However, when she did, she immediately created ripples in the space. Her 3-year-long journey as a fashion and travel blogger has been inspirational. Her hobbies, such as dance, travel, and working out, have found a special place in her content and bewitched the followers. She has garnered 177k followers who are in awe of her amazing fashion advice and mesmerizing pictures. The success of her content and her solid knowledge also motivated Preeti to start her e-commerce business in 2020.

Her cosmetics brand Hawtlash is a great example of her commitment. She proudly talks about all the hard work that went into researching and developing spectacular products under her label. The constant research and development set apart Hawtlash from other players in the space. Preeti is looking forward to launching more products and hopes that Hawtlash becomes a brand of choice for every fashionista.

The impressive range of products at Hawtlash is a great example of how the right lashes can accentuate your looks and take your appeal notches higher.

Preeti has found her niche and hopes to do a lot more in the field of fashion and makeup. She hopes to build a great brand identity and also wishes to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.

We wish Preeti luck in her future endeavours and hope that her saga of success never ends.