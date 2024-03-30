Pfizer: Advancing Medical Innovation Worldwide

Pfizer has multiple manufacturing sites in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) such as India, Australia and China. Vikram leads the Operations for the APAC cluster, and he has been instrumental in transforming Pfizer India site of Vizag (one of the largest injectable manufacturing sites) as a highly productive site that is regulatory complaint with a strong Quality culture along with Diverse and Inclusive culture at all times. He is the driving force of the company and under his guidance the workforce stays motivated to contribute their best.