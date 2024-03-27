All eyes are pointing towards India to be the best-performing economy in the world in the coming years, but one of the strongest pillars for India’s growth is going to be 'access to credit for those who deserve it.' Banks, unfortunately, haven’t been able to bridge this gap because of the gaps that exist in involving the entire nation as part of the broader spectrum of financial inclusion. The gap between the demand and supply of credit to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian credit market stands at US$250 to 300 billion. The similar trend has been observed in the unsecured lending space as well.