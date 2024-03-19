ChatGPT, since its creation, has been considered a very useful tool for crypto investors. Although it does not fully wish to commit to crypto predictions, many users have found ways to use AI technology to get an edge on the market. As meme coins are really popping off right now, we thought it would be good to try to use ChatGPT to our advantage.

During this bullish period, investors are really starting to turn to meme coins, so finding the right projects has become that little bit more difficult. Luckily ChatGPT can give us an edge. We asked what meme coin projects we were most likely to see big gains in the coming months and it gave us these four coins:

Smog Token (SMOG)

Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)

Scotty the AI (SCOTTY)

Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Let’s take a closer look at why ChatGPT may be so high on these projects.

Smog Token- This could be Solana’s next millionaire meme coin

The meme coin market has been exploding since Pepe Coin came on the scene close to this time last year. Since that time Solana has unexpectedly become the network that produces the best meme coins for return on investment. Even given the Success of coins like Bonk Coin, we think Smog Token (SMOG) could be the biggest one yet.

The reason for this is how much attention it has been getting despite only launching recently. In the last 30 days, the meme coin has pumped by just under 600% despite the best parts of the project not happening until some time in the future.

What we are referring to here is the massive airdrop events that the project has planned. Smog Token understands that there is nothing crypto investors love more than airdrops and has built the whole project around this fact. A massive 35% of the total allocation of SMOG will be dedicated to airdrop rewards.

Investors can do their bit to ensure that they get the most from these airdrop events too by earning airdrop points. They can do this by buying or holding SMOG or by completing daily tasks on Zealy. Given that over half a million tasks have already been completed, we think it's clear that Smog Token will be heading to the moon when these airdrop events approach.

Sponge V2- The project hoping it can be the star of 2024 like it was in 2023

The heading of this project would make you think we are talking about an established meme coin here but actually, we are talking about a brand new one. That is because Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) is actually the second meme coin released from this ecosystem after Sponge Token ($SPONGE) stole the show last year.

Thanks to an innovative stake-to-bridge system, the people behind the project have found a way to build on the success of the original meme coin without sacrificing anything from either coin. How it works is investors who wish to purchase Sponge V2 must first purchase and stake Sponge Token.

When they do so, an equivalent amount of $SPONGEV2 is also purchased for them and stored away. Once Sponge Token has sold out its entire allocation, Sponge v2 will then officially launch and investors can claim their tokens and the staking rewards. Version 2 will add an exciting P2E game that should really help take it to the next level.

For those who may not remember, Sponge Token was one of the first meme coins to succeed after the bearish period that followed Pepe Coin’s success. It pumped from obscurity and managed to build a huge online community and get added to ten exchanges. It has now paved the way for Sponge V2’s success.

Scotty the AI- The meme coin dog that packs a punch

If we are to read into ChatGPT’s prediction a little bit it looks like it is predicting that meme coins with utility will be the stars of 2024. There has been a clear movement in recent times as we see more and more projects popping up that don’t just rely on virality. Scotty the AI (SCOTTY) certainly falls under the category of utility.

Unlike other dog memes that are just symbolic, Scotty the Scottish terrier has an actual function. With his sleek black fur and steely demeanor, Scotty symbolizes the AI technology that this project employs to keep its users safe while they traverse the crypto market.

Scotty has two main properties that divide into two sections. The first is Scotty Swap. This is a token exchange hub that allows investors to trade crypto at lightning-fast speeds. Crucially, it also makes sure all these transactions are secure and safe.

The other section is called Scotty Chat and this is where the guard dog nature of Scotty the Ai really comes to the fore. Scotty is represented by an AI chatbot that offers protection that is particularly valuable to new crypto users. He also offers up-to-date market data and helpful tips on where investors should be looking.

