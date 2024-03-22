The crypto market has seen a significant upswing in appeal, and the meme coin sector looks primed to experience an even further upside during the upcoming trading sessions. According to CoinGecko data, the market cap for meme coins exceeds $47 billion, and at this rate, could break a significant milestone in the future.
Key cryptocurrencies that have gained a significant level of attention include KangaMoon (), Dogwifhat (WIF), Floki (FLOKI), Bonk (BONK) and SLERF (SLERF). Today, we will go over their utility, market trends, expert predictions, price, and community, to determine why these are the best new meme coins with 5,000% growth potential.
KangaMoon (KANG)
KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming meme coin currently undergoing its blockchain ICO, but unlike other meme coins, which are only typically utilized for tipping online due to the cheap transaction fees, and for trading, the KangaMoon project will introduce an entire ecosystem. It will implement Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements alongside a Social-Fi infrastructure, which will add additional layers of fun and incentives for its users.
Moreover, players will be able to begin by creating a character, with which they can venture through the game’s universe. Through it, players can earn KANG tokens and even rare NFTs through completing quests, battling other players and by participating in community events. As a result, KANG is seen as one of the best meme coins to buy now.
Another key feature of the ecosystem is the in-game marketplace, in which any player can buy, sell or even trade in-game items, characters or rare collectibles. Through it, the overall experience is enhanced and it contributes towards a vibrant virtual economy, where anyone can monetize their achievements.
Moreover, the unique approach gained a lot of attention quickly, as during its presale, the project has already climbed in value by 180%, and now at stage 4, trades at $0.014. In addition, the project has raised over $2.3 million so far, and can even pass the $3 million range. By combining culture with an interactive gaming experience, it also addresses the demand for more utility in the meme coin space, and according to analysts, it can spike as much as 5,000% following its launch and major exchange listing. These aspects position it as one of the best new meme coins.
Dogwifhat (WIF)
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a major meme coin which launched on top of the Solana network back in 2023, and since then it has seen a major increase in activity and overall appeal. WIF’s mascot is a dog which wears a hat, and despite the humble background, it has captured a significant level of support from the community and is now one of the highest-growing meme coins.
Just during the past month, the Dogwifhat price surged by 495%, and during the past week it's up 28.4%. Moreover, the low point of value for the Dogwifhat crypto was at $1.94, with its maximum value being at $3.44. According to the overall on-chart data and market momentum, the Dogwifhat price prediction suggests that the crypto can rise as far as $2.56 in 2024, which makes it one of the highest-growing meme coins. THese aspects make it one of the best meme coins to invest in.
Floki (FLOKI)
Floki (FLOKI) is a popular Ethereum-based decentralized meme coin which was inspired by the Shiba Inu breed of dog, but not just any dog, as it was directly inspired by Elon Musk’s pet dog which shares the same name. In addition to the Floki cryptocurrency being used as a digital asset that can be transferred between wallets, its also used for staking, yield farming and NFT transactions.
Moreover, during the past year, the Floki price surged by 373%. In addition, in the past 30 days, the Floki crypto has seen a major 433% increase, and during the past week, its value moved from a low point of $0.0001653 to a maximum value at $0.000303. At this rate, the crypto is primed to reach new heights, and according to the Floki price prediction, it can end 2024 at $0.000352.
Bonk (BONK)
Bonk (BONK) has been one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the industry ever since its launch in late 2022. It was built on top of the Solana blockchain, and enables holders to benefit from the network’s cost-effective transactions and quick transaction speed.s At its core, it's just a meme coin, but it has captured significant attention from the community. Since it's all-time low, the Bonk price has increased by 25,193%.
In addition, during the past year, the Bonk crypto is up 3,320%, and in the past month, it's up 65.4%. Moreover, throughout the previous week, the value of BONK also increased from $0.0000203 to $0.00003583, suggesting a lot of volatility in a bullish direction. As a result, according to the Bonk price prediction, it can end 2024 at a value of $0.000044.
SLERF (SLERF)
SLERF (SLERF) is a meme coin that went viral on the social media platform X (Twitter) after its developer said that they accidentally sent all the money raised to a burn address , which is not controlled by anyone, and as a result they lost access to the funds. Despite this, the market frenzy for the SLERF crypto has been massive, as it was floated on Solana-based exchanges such as Jupiter and Orca, and its value saw a major surge. Some are calling it a potential blue chip meme coin, as during the past week, its price spiked from $0.3796 to $1.28.
Moreover, since it's all-time low, the crypto is up 116%, and at this rate can reach new heights. Its value is volatile, and there is no definitive SLERF price prediction, despite this, many argue that the crypto can more than double by the end of 2024, making it another solid meme coin to jump into.
