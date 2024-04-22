Meme Coin Market Soars: Exceeds $70 Billion-Hot New Memes To Watch

According to Crypto Potato, recent social media trends show that the meme coin phenomenon has been prominent in the cryptocurrency world, with an increase in seemingly valueless tokens getting significant attention over the weekend. Industry observer 'L' noted that retail investors drive the surge in meme coins. Just last year, the market for these coins was valued at a mere $2 billion, but now, their valuation can skyrocket to nine figures almost instantly.
Despite the buzz, only some people are on board. Ethereum expert Anthony Sassano remarked that this bull market is the strangest he's witnessed after a decade in the field. He observed that the traditional four-year cycle seems to have ended and that trading based on fundamentals is currently ineffective. Sassano argues that the frenzy around meme coins is primarily fueled by those deeply embedded in the crypto scene.
CoinGecko reports that the total market capitalization for meme coins has now exceeded $70 billion, with daily trading volumes topping $7 billion. Dogecoin's market cap is nearly three times that of Chainlink, and Shiba Inu's is twice that of Polygon, highlighting a shift away from traditional crypto narratives and fundamentals-driven projects.
Experts say now is a great time to invest in meme coins, with many new ones available recently. If you need help figuring out where to start, here are some new meme coins to watch out for.
Discover Dogeverse: The Multichain Meme Coin Revolutionizing Crypto Communities
Dogeverse is an exciting new meme token called $DOGEVERSE. It allows users to navigate the crypto landscape across various blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and Avalanche. It simplifies moving tokens between these networks and fosters a unified community space.
Dogeverse follows the adventures of a Doge named 'Cosmo' who can hop between blockchains, making it the first Doge token to operate on multiple blockchains. This unique feature positions it as one of the top meme coins to consider investing in for 2024.
The main goal of Dogeverse is to unify different crypto communities using 'Doge memes' to create a single expansive crypto universe. The platform uses blockchain bridging technology, enabling seamless movement of the Dogeverse token across different networks.
The presale of $DOGEVERSE has already kicked off. Early buyers during this initial coin offering (ICO) get a discounted price, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The ICO has been highly successful, raising over $4 million, indicating strong investor interest in this first-of-its-kind multichain meme coin.
Dogeverse's unique selling point is its adaptability across several prominent blockchains, allowing users to choose their preferred network.
The platform is built around uniting crypto enthusiasts, particularly those fans of Doge memes, under the banner of Cosmo and $DOGEVERSE. According to the Dogeverse whitepaper, the project's roadmap includes exciting phases such as listing top crypto exchanges and enhancing platform utility to boost demand and token usage.
Dogeverse's tokenomics is designed to support the project's longevity, offer substantial rewards to its backers, and ensure the ecosystem's stability. A total of 200 billion $DOGEVERSE tokens have been created, with 30 billion reserved for the presale.
Currently, $DOGEVERSE is priced at $0.00029 during the presale, which includes multiple rounds with gradually increasing prices. Early investors can secure the tokens at a lower rate before the price increases.
After the presale, Dogeverse aims to release 57 billion tokens, about 28.5% of the total supply, with a target to raise nearly $17 million through these stages.
Moreover, early investors who purchase Dogeverse using ETH can also benefit from high staking rewards, currently offering an APY of over 170%.
Next SOL-based Meme Coin to Explode
Solana's new multimillion-dollar, 420-friendly meme coin project, Slothana ($SLOTH), is counting down the final 13 days of its ICO, which concludes on April 29. This presale period includes the eagerly anticipated dual celebration of Bitcoin’s fourth quadrennial halving and international stoner day on April 20, integral to Slothana’s theme.
As noted on the project’s homepage, the ICO has already successfully raised over $10 million. As the countdown concludes, an announcement for an upcoming airdrop date is expected, though the team maintains secrecy on this and other specifics to spark investor interest and drive potential surges in buying activity.
Wondering what the hype is all about? It boils down to timing and cultural synergy.
Slothana and the 420 Connection
April 20, a significant date for Slothana, coincides with Bitcoin’s halving and international stoner day, marking it as a critical event for Slothana enthusiasts and the broader meme coin and crypto communities. This date also resonates with the Dogecoin community, which celebrates "Doge Day" as a tribute to meme-driven investments, particularly those with canine and stoner themes.
The Bitcoin halving on this date reduces BTC mining rewards, a historically bullish market event that could potentially benefit all tokens, including fun-themed ones like Slothana and Doge. The reduced supply may raise Bitcoin’s price.
Slothana’s Connection to Solana
Slothana is built on the increasingly popular Solana network, known for its expanding ecosystem and a series of successful meme coins like Slerf, DogWifHat, and Bonk. These have occasionally outperformed Ethereum-based counterparts, setting a positive precedent for Slothana’s $10 million presale as investors seek the next viral meme coin on this platform.
Recent network outages have impacted Solana’s price, but developers are actively working to resolve these issues with updates to reduce congestion. This effort could prime the network for a resurgence following the halving and on 4/20, potentially marking a new era for Solana-based meme coins.
Investors interested in getting ahead of the curve can join the Slothana presale today by sending SOL to the designated address or using the contribution widget on the Slothana website.
Users can follow Slothana on X (Twitter) for the latest updates on exchange listings and project developments.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) - Unlocking Investment Potential Through Innovative Features and Engaging Play-to-Earn Gaming
SPONGE V2 ($SPONGE) is the highly anticipated update to the original $SPONGE meme cryptocurrency, which achieved a remarkable $100 million market cap and yielded significant returns for early backers. With enhancements like staking rewards, Sponge V2’s presale presents an exciting opportunity for potential high returns, similar to its predecessor.
To promote long-term holding, the project has introduced a rewards scheme where investors can lock in their Sponge V1 tokens and earn staking rewards in $SPONGE V2 for four years. This approach encourages early adoption and maintains ongoing engagement.
A significant new feature of $SPONGE V2 is a Play-to-Earn game based on the popular SpongeBob SquarePants series, designed to increase user interaction and capitalize on the token’s meme appeal.
As the presale nears its end, investors quickly grab the remaining tokens at a discount. Building on the success of the original Sponge token, which paid tribute to SpongeBob and nearly hit a $100 million market cap, Sponge V2 adds stake-to-bridge utility and a play-to-earn game, enhancing its prospects for success.
Only Sponge V2 is available for purchase at a discount, with over 17 million tokens already bridged, reflecting the strong demand for this meme coin. The project's goal to reach a $100 million market cap again demonstrates its ambition and potential for significant growth.
The upcoming Play-to-Earn feature, part of the project's third-stage roadmap, will allow players to compete, improve their skills, and earn tokens. This feature will include a free version for initial testing and a paid version for deeper engagement and earning opportunities.
Regarding token distribution, 150 billion tokens will be strategically allocated to support the ecosystem’s growth and functionality. Early investments could be particularly advantageous with the project aiming for a substantial market cap.
Poodl Inu ($POODL) — The Latest Canine-Themed Meme Coin Hits the Market, Gathering Nearly $3 Million in Presale Funds.
$POODL, a fresh entry in the dog meme coin genre following in the pawprints of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk, and Dogwifhat, is now available for purchase. You can secure your tokens immediately.
Explore the Poodl Inu meme coin on its website homepage.
There’s an attractive staking APY of 83%, but this rate is expected to decrease as more tokens are bought and staked. Thus, early purchases and staking might be wise to maximize returns.
Details on Poodl Inu staking APY and the number of tokens staked
To acquire $POODL tokens, link your Ethereum wallet and use ETH, USDT, or a card for your transaction. While purchases with BNB are possible, they are discouraged if you intend to participate in staking rewards.
4 Hot Meme Coins to Watch- Conclusion
In conclusion, the meme coin market has experienced an extraordinary surge, expanding from a modest $2 billion to a staggering $70 billion market capitalization. This growth, driven predominantly by retail investors, showcases a significant shift in the crypto landscape where traditional trading fundamentals give way to meme-inspired cryptocurrencies' viral appeal.
The examples of Dogeverse, Slothana, and Sponge V2 illustrate the inventive approaches and thematic investments that capture investors' imaginations and drive the sector's expansion.
While concerns about meme coins' sustainability and intrinsic value persist, the current market dynamics suggest that these tokens are gaining traction andment strategies in the digital asset space.
As the sector continues to evolve, keeping an eye on these emerging coins could offer unique opportunities for seasoned traders and new entrants looking to capitalize on the next big meme-driven market wave.