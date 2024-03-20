Meme coin enthusiasts have been anxiously watching two of the most popular meme coins, Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB), for the past few days. Both $DOGE and $SHIB have been experiencing a decline in value lately, and it seems that they will continue at the same pace in the coming days.
Does the fact that $DOGE and $SHIB are losing value mean that the "meme coin mania" has come to an end? Fortunately, this is not the case, because while these two meme coins are experiencing a price crash, one new and promising meme coin is breaking all records and gathering more and more users! The young Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20), a meme coin that managed to raise more than a million dollars in just 48 hours, could become the protagonist of this year's meme coin mania and one of the most successful coins from this sector in 2024!
Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are no longer in focus among meme coin enthusiasts.
The fact is that both Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB), as the most popular and most respectable meme coins, have been the focus of meme coin enthusiasts for a long time, but also their top choice for investment. However, during the last few days, the situation, when it comes to these two meme coins, has changed quite a bit.
Due to the fact that over the last few days, the well-known Dogecoin ($DOGE) has seen a drop in value of more than 23%, and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has recorded a drop of over 10%, interest in these two meme coins has drastically decreased, and users who were loyal to these two meme coin stars are quite worried about their further fate.
and $DOGE, and here's what the experts have to say on this subject. As for Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the maximum predicted value for this meme coin for 2024 is around $0.000048, and the minimum is around $0.000010. As for Dogecoin ($DOGE), during 2024, this meme coin could, in the best case, reach a value of around $0.32, but experts warn that at the same time, there is a possibility that its price will drop to $0.07825.
As you can see, both $DOGE and $SHIB could continue in the same rhythm, that is, their prices could continue to crash. However, this does not mean that the meme coin mania has come to an end, but that the time has come to give space to meme coins that actually carry real utility and have something more to offer their investors.
As one of the main candidates for the position of meme coin leader in 2024, the young Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) naturally positioned itself. This crypto stole the attention of meme coin enthusiasts for a reason and raised over $1,000,000 in just two days, so let's see what else makes this young meme coin so special!
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) is a young meme coin that could take the leading place in the meme coin sector!
The young meme coin, Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20), a crypto that is obviously inspired by the popular Dogecoin, could overshadow both $DOGE and $SHIB, and very soon position itself as a leader among meme coins!
The thing on which Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) builds its success is certainly that it provides users with many more benefits than other meme coins do. Thanks to the stake-to-earn mechanism, which allows participants to win rewards, but also thanks to the fact that this meme coin focuses on community involvement, $DOGE20 became quite popular in a very short time.
Winning passive rewards is certainly the most attractive thing that Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) brings, but the speculations of crypto experts, which suggest that , certainly "heat" the hype and influence the increase in the number of early investors.
The "original" Dogecoin has been at the top of the meme coin sector for a long time, but it seems that Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) could soon take that position because it represents a much more sophisticated alternative, but also because of all the mentioned benefits that users can realize by investing early. And the philanthropic aspect of this meme coin, which is guided by the idea to "Do Only Good Everyday", is certainly another reason that attracts more and more users.
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) raised more than $1,000,000 in just 48 hours, and as the presale continues, this meme coin is becoming more and more successful!
During the first 48 hours of the presale, the young Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) achieved really impressive results and managed to raise more than $1,000,000!
However, the interest in this meme coin did not decrease after that, but, as investors became more and more familiar with the benefits that this meme coin project brings, the interest grew even more!
Now, just a few days after the start of the presale, Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) can boast of almost $2.8 million raised, which, you will agree, is a result that hardly any meme coin has managed to achieve in such a short time!
If $DOGE20 continues at this pace, the presale will be completed very quickly. So, if you want to get the most out of this meme coin, it would be a good idea to grab $DOGE20 as soon as possible, while its price is only $0.0002!
Conclusion
The $DOGE and $SHIB price crash brought fear to a part of the meme coin community, who worried that the meme coin mania had come to an end. However, the meme coin mania will continue through 2024, and these old meme coin players will be replaced by new young high-potential meme coins that bring users real benefits and a handful of new profit opportunities! One of those young players that shows great chances to take the leading position among meme coins is Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20), so play smart and grab it before the presale ends!