As she continues to advocate for ethical AI practices and contributes to shaping legislation that safeguards democratic processes, Ms. Rajmohan serves as an inspiration for aspiring technologists and policymakers in India and beyond. Her journey from practicing law in India to influencing the ethical development of AI in the global tech hub of Silicon Valley is a testament to the potential for individuals to make a meaningful impact on a global scale while staying true to their values and upbringing. In this way, Ms. Smita Rajmohan embodies the spirit of innovation and ethical leadership that transcends borders and enriches the global technology landscape.