Makeup Artist Priyanka Surana Dolls Up Singer Tulsi Kumar

Priyanka Surana is a successful makeup artist and the owner of a chain of salons called InVogue by Priyanka, with locations in Kolkata, Siliguri, and Durgapur. Her immense passion for makeup artistry inspired her to pursue a professional course at Namrata Soni Academy (Mumbai), after which she further honed her skills by enrolling in the Makeup By Mario Professional Course (Australia), which she successfully completed.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Priyanka has had the privilege of creating and enhancing the beauty of some big names in the entertainment industry. Her impressive portfolio includes working with renowned artists such as Sonu Nigam, Swastika Mukherjee, Tulsi Kumar, Nikita Gandhi, Rituparna Sengupta, Sanjana Banerjee, Jankee Parekh Mehta, and even teams like KKR and Rajasthan Royals.

Priyanka's salons, InVogue by Priyanka, are known for providing a luxurious and personalized experience to every client. The salon staff is highly trained and knowledgeable in their craft, ensuring that every client receives the best possible service. The salons offer a wide range of services, including bridal makeup, party makeup, hairstyling, and skincare treatments, among others.

Priyanka's expertise in the industry has been recognized by various media outlets, and she has been featured in publications like Femina, Cosmopolitan, and Wedding Vows, among others. She has also been a guest speaker at several events, where she shares her knowledge and experiences with aspiring makeup artists and entrepreneurs.

Priyanka's success in the industry can be attributed to her hard work, dedication, and passion for her craft. Her ability to create unique and personalized looks for every client has made her a sought-after makeup artist in the industry. With her chain of salons, InVogue by Priyanka, she continues to provide exceptional services and experiences to every client