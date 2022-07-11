Luxanova: Your Go-To Online High-End Luxury Product Available At A Single Click

Gen Z and millennials today can create their styles by sticking to one high fashion brand for their wardrobe. High-end clothing companies are highly recommended because they are dedicated to assisting customers in creating their sense of style through expert selection and individualized service. You can easily choose a high-end brand that matches your style and preferences because there are many high-end options available. But the problem with such brands is that you must take an international tour to get such amazing products. To resolve this problem of customers, Luxanova, a high-end online luxury store, offers all the amazing products from some famous luxury brands like LV, Gucci, DIOR, and GIVENCHY.

Luxury companies are starting to increase their online presence due to the vast audience reach of the digital media and the extremely low entry hurdles. Another rapidly expanding phenomenon that caters to the expectations of small-town luxury seekers. Smaller towns and markets have money, but no luxury products are available. To help such people to have access to high-end products, Luxanova was incepted as they purchase products completely brand new directly from the store in ithe International Market. This amazing online brand is the brainchild of Rahul Bose, Founder, and Sagnik Dawn, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. The founders believe that online purchases of high-end goods raise questions about their validity. Thus, Luxanova strongly emphasizes the integrity of its items and promises that they are authentic.

Sharing about the brand, Founder Rahul Bose shared, "There's a huge demand for luxury goods at a cheaper rate abroad, but as the years went by, India's luxury scene started to develop slowly and slowly. We wanted to be a part of this as a company and as a family to provide Indians with some of the most sought-after items at a price lower than the US retail, thereby making it more affordable and practical for everyone to be a part of high-end Global luxury brands. We established Luxanova so that all Indian shoppers can buy luxury goods at a fair price. Our brand targets consumers who enjoy shopping and are familiar with designers. Thus, we have a committed team that is amiable, customer-focused, and simple to do business with. This enables us to supply goods to customers more quickly and helps us identify our target market."

To reduce the possibility of counterfeit goods, the company buys premium goods straight from the luxury companies' foreign retail outlets. In actuality, every item is supplied with its original packaging and tags. For a better customer experience, the in-house professionals validate the products before shipping. Furthermore, Luxanova keeps its pricing below US retail levels so customers won't have to leave the country to purchase their preferred luxury goods. They also have one of the most luxurious brand, Hermes birkins, but it is only available to a limited number of regular or private customers. Birkins cannot be placed in the same category as other brands due to their extreme rarity and high price, therefore if you look for them, you can order them from Luxanova at an affordable price.

Based in Calcutta, Luxanova is a platform that prioritizes the needs of its users and provides top-notch customer service. Despite being a new player in the market, they go above and beyond to ensure complete customer satisfaction. In the future, they want to take their business to the global stage. And indeed, with their quality products, one would want to purchase products that speak luxury.





